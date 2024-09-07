How to watch today's Washington Spirit vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns will square off in Saturday's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) tie at Audi Field.

The last time the two sides met this season, in May, the Thorns emerged victorious by a 2-1 margin but now trail the second-placed side by 11 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), and CBS.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Washington Spirit vs Portland Thorns kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET Venue: Audi Field

The NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., United States.

It will kick-off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit team news

The hosts' head coach Jonathan Giraldez could continue with a similar lineup from the 1-1 at San Diego Wave last weekend.

However, likely, Croix Bethune starts ahead of Rosemonde Kouassi in attack.

Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Matayer, McKeown, Butel, Krueger; Rodman, Sullivan, Hershfelt; Santos, Sarr, Bethune.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart, Collins Defenders: Krueger, Butel, Wiesner, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty, Morgan, Butler, Hudson Midfielders: Bethune, Santos, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer Forwards: Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kouassi, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts

Portland Thorns team news

Christine Sinclair starred with a brace in the mid-week 3-1 win over Club America in the Concacaf W Champions Cup, while Reilyn Turner completed the tally.

However, rotations are expected for the NWSL tie this weekend, as the likes of Reyna Reyes, Jessie Fleming, Hina Sugita and Olivia Moultrie could find themselves back in the XI.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Reyes, Hubly, Sauerbrunn, Muller; D'Aquila, Fleming, Sugita, Spaanstra; Moultrie, Sinclair.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Arnold, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal Defenders: Reyes, Sauerbrunn, Obaze, Payne, Hubly, Muller, Klingenberg, Provenzano Midfielders: Sugita, Moultrie, Coffey, Fleming, Sheva, McKenzie, Wade-Katoa Forwards: Sinclair, Smith, Linnehan, Weaver, D'Aquila, Turner, Spaanstra

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between the Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 4, 2024 Portland Thorns 2-1 Washington Spirit NWSL August 27, 2023 Washington Spirit 1-1 Portland Thorns NWSL June 23, 2023 Portland Thorns 4-2 Washington Spirit NWSL August 8, 2022 Washington Spirit 1-2 Portland Thorns NWSL May 18, 2022 Portland Thorns 1-1 Washington Spirit NWSL

