How to watch today's Washington Spirit vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns will square off in Saturday's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) tie at Audi Field.
The last time the two sides met this season, in May, the Thorns emerged victorious by a 2-1 margin but now trail the second-placed side by 11 points.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Washington Spirit vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), and CBS.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Washington Spirit vs Portland Thorns kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Audi Field
The NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., United States.
It will kick-off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 7, in the US.
Team news & squads
Washington Spirit team news
The hosts' head coach Jonathan Giraldez could continue with a similar lineup from the 1-1 at San Diego Wave last weekend.
However, likely, Croix Bethune starts ahead of Rosemonde Kouassi in attack.
Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Matayer, McKeown, Butel, Krueger; Rodman, Sullivan, Hershfelt; Santos, Sarr, Bethune.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart, Collins
|Defenders:
|Krueger, Butel, Wiesner, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty, Morgan, Butler, Hudson
|Midfielders:
|Bethune, Santos, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer
|Forwards:
|Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kouassi, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts
Portland Thorns team news
Christine Sinclair starred with a brace in the mid-week 3-1 win over Club America in the Concacaf W Champions Cup, while Reilyn Turner completed the tally.
However, rotations are expected for the NWSL tie this weekend, as the likes of Reyna Reyes, Jessie Fleming, Hina Sugita and Olivia Moultrie could find themselves back in the XI.
Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Reyes, Hubly, Sauerbrunn, Muller; D'Aquila, Fleming, Sugita, Spaanstra; Moultrie, Sinclair.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Arnold, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal
|Defenders:
|Reyes, Sauerbrunn, Obaze, Payne, Hubly, Muller, Klingenberg, Provenzano
|Midfielders:
|Sugita, Moultrie, Coffey, Fleming, Sheva, McKenzie, Wade-Katoa
|Forwards:
|Sinclair, Smith, Linnehan, Weaver, D'Aquila, Turner, Spaanstra
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between the Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|May 4, 2024
|Portland Thorns 2-1 Washington Spirit
|NWSL
|August 27, 2023
|Washington Spirit 1-1 Portland Thorns
|NWSL
|June 23, 2023
|Portland Thorns 4-2 Washington Spirit
|NWSL
|August 8, 2022
|Washington Spirit 1-2 Portland Thorns
|NWSL
|May 18, 2022
|Portland Thorns 1-1 Washington Spirit
|NWSL