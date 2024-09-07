+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Croix Bethune Washington Spirit 2024USA TODAY Sports
NWSL
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Washington Spirit vs Portland Thorns NWSL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns will square off in Saturday's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) tie at Audi Field.

The last time the two sides met this season, in May, the Thorns emerged victorious by a 2-1 margin but now trail the second-placed side by 11 points.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Washington Spirit vs Portland Thorns online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), and CBS.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Washington Spirit vs Portland Thorns kick-off time & stadium

Date:September 7, 2024
Kick-off time:9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET
Venue:Audi Field

The NWSL match between Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns will be played at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., United States.

It will kick-off at 9:30 am PT / 12:30 pm ET on Saturday, September 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Washington Spirit team news

The hosts' head coach Jonathan Giraldez could continue with a similar lineup from the 1-1 at San Diego Wave last weekend.

However, likely, Croix Bethune starts ahead of Rosemonde Kouassi in attack.

Washington Spirit possible XI: Kingsbury; Matayer, McKeown, Butel, Krueger; Rodman, Sullivan, Hershfelt; Santos, Sarr, Bethune.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Kingsbury, Bosselmann, Barnhart, Collins
Defenders:Krueger, Butel, Wiesner, McKeown, Carle, Heilferty, Morgan, Butler, Hudson
Midfielders:Bethune, Santos, Sullivan, Brown, Hershfelt, Stainbrook, Metayer
Forwards:Rodman, Silano, Sarr, Ratcliffe, Kouassi, Kuhlmann, Hatch, Ricketts

Portland Thorns team news

Christine Sinclair starred with a brace in the mid-week 3-1 win over Club America in the Concacaf W Champions Cup, while Reilyn Turner completed the tally.

However, rotations are expected for the NWSL tie this weekend, as the likes of Reyna Reyes, Jessie Fleming, Hina Sugita and Olivia Moultrie could find themselves back in the XI.

Portland Thorns possible XI: Hogan; Reyes, Hubly, Sauerbrunn, Muller; D'Aquila, Fleming, Sugita, Spaanstra; Moultrie, Sinclair.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Arnold, Asman, Bixby, Hogan, Kozal
Defenders:Reyes, Sauerbrunn, Obaze, Payne, Hubly, Muller, Klingenberg, Provenzano
Midfielders:Sugita, Moultrie, Coffey, Fleming, Sheva, McKenzie, Wade-Katoa
Forwards:Sinclair, Smith, Linnehan, Weaver, D'Aquila, Turner, Spaanstra

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between the Washington Spirit and Portland Thorns across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
May 4, 2024Portland Thorns 2-1 Washington SpiritNWSL
August 27, 2023Washington Spirit 1-1 Portland ThornsNWSL
June 23, 2023Portland Thorns 4-2 Washington SpiritNWSL
August 8, 2022Washington Spirit 1-2 Portland ThornsNWSL
May 18, 2022Portland Thorns 1-1 Washington SpiritNWSL

Useful links

