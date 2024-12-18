How to watch today's Virginia vs Memphis NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Virginia vs Memphis NCAAM basketball game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Virginia (6-4) is set to square off against its fourth ranked foe of the season as No. 21 Memphis (8-2) rolls into John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday night. This marks the second consecutive season these two programs will clash, with Memphis claiming a dominant 77-54 victory over the Cavaliers last year at FedEx Forum.

Historically, the all-time series between the teams stands evenly at 1-1. Virginia triumphed in the initial encounter, a 78-60 win during the second round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament in Raleigh. Notably, this will be the first time the two sides meet on Virginia’s home turf in Charlottesville.

The Cavaliers have been flawless at home so far this season, boasting a 5-0 record, but their struggles against ranked teams continue as they sit 0-3 in such matchups. This game also serves as the first instance in the 2024-2025 campaign that Virginia hosts a ranked opponent at John Paul Jones Arena. Memphis is the lone team from the American Athletic Conference featured on UVA’s regular-season slate. Historically, the Cavaliers hold a 29-39 record against programs currently in the AAC.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Virginia vs Memphis NCAA Men's game, plus plenty more.

Virginia vs Memphis NCAA Men's game: Date and tip-off time

The Cavaliers and Tigers lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAA men's basketball game on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT, at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Date Wednesday, December 18, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/ 4:00 pm PT Venue John Paul Jones Arena Location Charlottesville, Virginia

How to watch Virginia vs Memphis on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Virginia and the Memphis live on:

National TV channel: ESPN2 {Kevin Brown (play-by-play), Chris Spatola (analyst)}

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to Virginia Cavaliers vs Memphis Tigers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

Virginia Cavaliers team news & key performers

Virginia is ranked 103rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. While their offense sits at a modest 189th, their defense shines, ranking 41st. The Cavaliers excel at keeping opponents in check, ranking 11th in the nation in opponent points per game and second in limiting free throw attempts. They also start games strong, holding opponents to the eighth-fewest first-half points nationally.

Isaac McKneely is Virginia’s go-to scorer, averaging 12.9 points while shooting 44.4% from the field. He also contributes 3.8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal per game. Joining him in the backcourt is Andrew Rohde, who provides 9 points, 2.9 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game.

The frontcourt is led by Elijah Saunders, who averages 10 points and 5.1 rebounds. Jacob Cofie has been a force on the boards, leading the team with 6.3 rebounds per game while also contributing 8.7 points, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 blocks. Blake Buchanan adds another presence in the paint, averaging 6.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game.

Memphis Tigers team news & key performers

Memphis currently sits at 33rd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings, showcasing a balanced yet potent squad. Their offense has been stellar, ranking 24th in adjusted efficiency, while the defense lands at 61st. On the scoring front, Memphis ranks 48th nationally in points per game and 58th in effective field goal percentage, underlining their offensive prowess.

P.J. Haggerty has been the driving force for Memphis this season, leading the team in both scoring and rebounding. Averaging an impressive 21.9 points, 6 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.2 steals per game, Haggerty has been a standout performer. Supporting him in the backcourt is Tyrese Hunter, who has been lights-out from beyond the arc, shooting a stellar 51.6% from three-point range. Hunter contributes 16 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists, and 1.6 steals per game. Meanwhile, Colby Rogers adds consistent scoring with 13.4 points per contest, along with 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists.

In the frontcourt, Dain Dainja anchors the interior, contributing 10.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game. He's joined by Nicholas Jourdain, who chips in 7.1 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals. Adding depth to the paint, Moussa Cisse averages 5.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks, playing a critical role defensively.