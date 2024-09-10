How to watch today's Venezuela vs Uruguay World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Venezuela and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uruguay will look to close the gap on World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) group leaders Argentina when they take on Venezuela at Estadio Monumental on Tuesday.

La Celeste were involved in a goalless draw on the previous matchday, while Venezuela faced a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Bolivia last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Venezuela vs Uruguay online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Venezuela and Uruguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.



How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Venezuela vs Uruguay kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET Venue: Estadio Monumental

The World Cup Qualification match between Venezuela and Uruguay will be played at Estadio Monumental de Maturin in Maturin, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 3 pm PT / 6 pm ET on Tuesday, September 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezuela team news

Venezuela boss Fernando Batista would remain without Jhon Chancellor and Yangel Herrera after the duo withdrew from the squad ahead of the Bolivia defeat.

Cristian Casseres is suspended on account of picking up two yellow cards, while Darwin Machis and Yeferson Soteldo could be promoted to the XI on Tuesday.

Venezuela possible XI: Romo; Aramburu, Ferraresi, Osorio, Navarro; Segovia, Martinez, Pereira; Machis, Soteldo, Rondon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Romo, Baroja, Graterol, Contreras Defenders: Gonzalez, Osorio, Ferraresi, Navarro, Makoun, Aramburu, Vivas, Alfonzo, Balbo, Milani, Rapp, R. Ramirez, Tamayo Midfielders: Rincon, Machis, Murillo, Soteldo, Savarino, J. Martinez, Bello, Pereira, Segovia, Andrade, Lacava, D. Martinez, Bueno, Ortega, Profeta, Quieto, Romero, Sequera Forwards: Rondon, E. Ramirez, Cadiz, D'Agostini

Uruguay team news

With the end of Luis Suarez's international career following the Inter Miami star's retirement from international football, the doors will be open for Maximiliano Araujo to lead the line of attack.

Federico Valverde and Nahitan Nandez are suspended due to an accumulation of yellow cards, while the trio of Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez, Mathias Olivera, Rodrigo Bentancur and Darwin Nunez face bans over the Copa America brawl.

Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Rodriguez, Bueno, Cacares, Olaza; Martinez, Ugarte, Rodriguez; Pellistri, Araujo, Rodriguez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Israel, Mele Defenders: Caceres, Varela, Olaza, Saracchi, Bueno, J. Rodriguez, Marichal, Sant'Anna Midfielders: Ugarte, M. Araujo, Martinez, Fonseca, Palacios Forwards: Pellistri, B. Rodriguez, Torres, Olivera, L. Rodriguez, Merentiel

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Venezuela and Uruguay across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 1, 2022 Uruguay 4-1 Venezuela World Cup Qualifiers June 8, 2021 Venezuela 0-0 Uruguay World Cup Qualifiers October 5, 2017 Venezuela 0-0 Uruguay World Cup Qualifiers October 7, 2016 Uruguay 3-0 Venezuela World Cup Qualifiers June 9, 2016 Uruguay 0-1 Venezuela Copa America

