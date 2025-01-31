How to watch today's Venezuela U20 vs Uruguay U20 Copa Sudamericano U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Venezuela and Uruguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Guaranteed to finish atop Group A at the 2025 Copa Sudamericano U20 tournament regardless of the result on Friday, Uruguay U20 will take on eliminated hosts Venezuela U20 at Estadio Metropolitano de Cabudare.

Nevertheless, eyeing for a perfect record in the first stage, La Celeste are confirmed to be involved in the opening encounter of the final stage of the competition that will commence on February 4.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Venezuela U20 vs Uruguay U20 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Venezuela and Uruguay will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (Sling TV).

Venezuela U20 vs Uruguay U20 kick-off time

The Copa Sudamericano U20 match between Venezuela and Uruguay will be played at Estadio Metropolitano de Cabudare in Barquisimeto, Venezuela.

It will kick off at 3:30 PT / 6:30 pm ET on Friday, January 31, in the US.

Team news & squads

Venezuela U20 team news

The only player in coach Ricardo Valino's squad to be capped at full international level, Kervin Andrade is also the only Venezuelan to score for the hosts at this edition's South American U20 Championship.

The Fortaleza player is likely to be involved in attack once again, while goalkeeper Samuel Aspajo looks to book a clean sheet.

Uruguay U20 team news

Head coach Fabian Coito will have an opportunity to rest key players here. Having come on as a substitute for Renzo Machado is the last two games, Esteban Crucci could be handed a start up front.

The likes of Agustin Albarracin, German Barbas, Bruno Calcagno, and Erico Cuello will also be hoping to start from the onset.

