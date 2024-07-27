Vancouver Whitecaps vs Wrexham: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch pre-season friendly

How to watch the friendly match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Wrexham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps will take on Wrexham in a pre-season friendly at the BC Place on Sunday.

Wrexham are heading into their fourth pre-season friendly. They held Chelsea to a 2-2 draw in their most recent outing and will be hoping to deliver another strong display as they prepare for the new season.

Vancouver are set to face Los Angeles FC in the Leagues Cup a few days later but they will still hope to make full use of the depth of their squad in this game.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Wrexham kick-off time

Date: July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 7.30 pm EST Venue: BC Place

The match will be played at the BC Place on Saturday, with kick-off at 7.30 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Wrexham online - TV channels & live streams

The match can be streamed live via EFL iFollow. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

The Caps will be without Tristan Blackmon, Joe Bendik and Javain Brown for this game due to injuries.

Ali Ahmed has returned from international duty and could feature again. The lineup will be decided with an eye on the Leagues Cup set to be played only a few days later.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Utvik; Raposo, Berhalter, Cubas, Ahmed; Gauld, White, Picault

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Bendik, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Halbouni, Martins, Utvik, Ahmed, Brown, Bovalina Midfielders: Raposo, Schopf, Priso, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Gauld, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Johnson

Wrexham team news

Wrexham continue to be without star striker Paul Mullin as he is recovering from a back surgery.

Left-back Jacob Mendy is the only other player sidelined as the team looks to deliver another good pre-season performance.

Wrexham possible XI: Okonkwo; Brunt, O'Connell, Cleworth; Bolton, Jones, Evans, Cannon, McClean; Dalby, Marriott.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okonkwo, Howard, Burton, Hall Defenders: Mendy, Revan, O'Connor, Cleworth, Brunt, O'Connell, Forde, Boyle, Barnett, James Midfielders: McClean, Lee, Davies, Dobson, Bolton, Cannon, Jones, Evans, Ashfield Forwards: Mullin, Palmer, Fletcher, Marriott, Dalby, Bickerstaff, Waters

Head-to-Head Record

This is set to be the first-ever meeting between Wrexham and Vancouver Whitecaps.

