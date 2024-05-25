Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami CF will head north to Canada for their first-ever Major League Soccer (MLS) meeting with the Vancouver Whitecaps FC this Saturday.

The Caps come into this match sitting in seventh place in the Western Conference and are winless in four straight games across all competitions. They needed a penalty in second-half stoppage time last weekend to salvage a 1-1 draw with the Seattle Sounders.

The Herons, on the flip side of the form table, have put together a nine-game unbeaten run in MLS action. They earned a 1-0 win over D.C. United in dramatic fashion on Saturday night. The only goal of the game came from the boot of striker Leonardo Campana, who entered as a second-half substitute late on, just one minute before bagging the winner in stoppage time.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT Venue: BC Place

The match will be played at the BC Place on Saturday, May 25, 2024, with kick-off at 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

The Caps will once again have to make do without Sam Adekugbe due to a calf strain, while Damir Kreilach remains sidelined with an ankle injury. Bjorn Inge Utvik will return from suspension on Saturday, though.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Brown, Cubas, Vite, Raposo; Picault, White, Gauld

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Blackmon, Utvik, Halbouni, Martins, Ahmed, Brown Midfielders: Schopf, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Gauld, Ngando, Raposo, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Becher, Johnson

Inter Miami CF team news

The Herons will be without a number of key stars this weekend, as Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Sergio Busquets didn't travel with the squad to Vancouver, and it has since been confirmed that none of them will play any part in this game.

Miami could also be missing the likes of Shanyder Borgelin (hamstring), Diego Gomez (ankle) and Federico Redondo (LCL) this weekend due to respective injury concerns.

Facundo Farias is done for the season with a torn ACL, Robbie Robinson has a knee problem, and Ian Fray is close to returning from that same injury. Jordi Alba made his first start since recovering from a hamstring injury picked up in their 3-2 victory over Sporting Kansas City in mid-April.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Freire, Alba; Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz; Campana, Afonso, Rojas

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Yedlin, Allen, Negri, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Taylor, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland, Messi Forwards: Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first encounter between these two teams in all competitions.

Useful links