How to watch today's Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Sporting Kansas City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Vancouver Whitecaps will play host to Sporting Kansas City in Wednesday's Major League Soccer (MLS) encounter at BC Place.

The Canadian outfit have extended their unbeaten run to five games in all competitions following a 4-1 victory over St Louis City, while the Wizards are riding on a three-game winning run overall after beating San Jose Earthquakes 2-1 last time out.

Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 17, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET Venue: BC Place

The MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Sporting Kansas City will be played at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, Canada.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Wednesday, July 17, in the United States (US).

How to watch Vancouver Whitecaps vs Sporting Kansas City online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Vancouver Whitecaps and Sporting Kansas City will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Tristan Blackmon is unlikely to be available for selection due to a groin problem, but Sam Adekugbe was back in action in the St Louis win after recovering from a calf injury, while Ali Ahmed is back from international duty with the Canadian national team at the Copas.

Captain Ryan Gault, Brian White and Fafa Picault will form the three-man frontline.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Utvik; Raposo, Berhalter, Cubas, Adekugbe; Gauld, White, Picault

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Bendik, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Halbouni, Martins, Utvik, Ahmed, Brown, Bovalina Midfielders: Raposo, Schopf, Priso, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Gauld, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Johnson

Sporting Kansas City team news

As Felipe Hernandez is being investigated for his alleged involvement in illegal gambling, the midfielder is unavailable for selection.

Defender Logan Ndenbe nurses a torn ACL, while Zorhan Bassong is eligible to return from a ban.

Alan Pulido will lead the attack alongside captain Johnny Russell and Erik Thommy.

Sporting Kansas City possible XI: Melia; Shelton, Rosero, Castellanos, Bassong; Rodriguez, Radoja, Afrifa; Russell, Pulido, Thommy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Pulskamp, Melia, Schewe Defenders: Fontas, Voloder, Rosero, Leibold, Davis, Castellanos, Bassong, Pierre, Rindov Midfielders: Radoja, Rodriguez, Thommy, Flores, Walter Forwards: Russell, Pulido, Salloi, Shelton, Vargas, Agada, Afrifa, Tzionis

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Vancouver Whitecaps and Sporting Kansas City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 29, 2024 Sporting KC 1-2 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS July 1, 2023 Sporting KC 3-0 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS June 3, 2023 Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Sporting KC MLS May 28, 2022 Sporting KC 0-1 Vancouver Whitecaps MLS April 2, 2022 Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 Sporting KC MLS

