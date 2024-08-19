How to watch today’s Utah Hockey Club vs San Jose Sharks NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Utah Hockey Club and the San Jose Sharks, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Utah Hockey Club will square off against the San Jose Sharks in a highly anticipated NHL game on October 28, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

The Utah Hockey Club has a good record of 4-4-1 overall and 2-2-0 at home. They will be facing the San Jose Sharks, who have yet to find success this season and have a tough 0-7-2 mark overall along with 0-5-1 on the road.

The power play for Utah is only 16% effective, which ranks them 21st in the league. The power play for San Jose is 21.4% effective, which ranks them 12th.

Utah, on the other hand, has a better penalty kill than San Jose, with a rate of 77.1% (18th) compared to 75.6% (22nd).

Utah Hockey Club vs San Jose Sharks: Date and puck-drop time

The Utah Hockey Club is scheduled to meet the San Jose Sharks in an exciting NHL game on October 28, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at Delta Center, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Date October 28, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue Delta Center Location Salt Lake City, Utah

How to watch Utah Hockey Club vs San Jose Sharks on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Utah16, NBCSCA

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $10.99/month or $109.99/year. For an extra $14.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Utah Hockey Club vs San Jose Sharks team news

Utah Hockey Club team news

This season, Clayton Keller has scored nine points in nine games.

Nick Schmaltz has eight points, but no goals, and eight assists, for an average of 0.9 points for each game.

Connor Ingram has a 4-2-1 record as a goalie and an average of 3.7 goals against per game. With a .862 save percentage, he's ranked 56th across the league.

Utah Hockey Club injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sam Lipkin Undisclosed Out Sean Durzi Upper body injury Out

San Jose Sharks team news

Mikael Granlund has 4 goals (0.4 per game), 6 assists (0.7 per game), and an average of 3.8 shots per game, for an 11.8% shooting rate. He is one of San Jose's top scorers with 10 points, or 1.1 points per game.

This season, Tyler Toffoli has scored four goals and set up three assists, giving San Jose seven points.

Vitek Vanecek has had a tough season in net, going 0-4-0 with a .869 save percentage, which is 53rd in the league. He has appeared in five games and has made 119 saves while letting 18 goals through. This gives him an overall 4.0 goals-against average.

San Jose Sharks Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Igor Chernyshov Shoulder injury Out Lucas Carlsson Undisclosed Out

Utah Hockey Club and San Jose Sharks head-to-head record

Utah beat the Sharks 3-1 in their most recent game, which happened on October 2, 2024. They fought well both offensively and defense. This result shows that Utah can successfully contain San Jose's offense, which has been having a tough season. Utah's Clayton Keller and Nick Schmaltz are scoring a lot of points, so they are ready to tear down San Jose's defense again. San Jose still hasn't won a game, and goalie Vitek Vanecek's 4.0 goals-against average and.869 save percentage make things even harder. There is a good chance that Utah will beat their rivals again if they can keep up the scoring pressure and keep San Jose's power play under control.

Date Results Oct 02, 2024 Club 3-1 Sharks

