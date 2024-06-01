USWNT vs South Korea: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the women's international friendly match between USWNT and South Korea, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Emma Hayes is set to kick off her reign as the new head coach of the United States women's national team (USWNT) when the Stars and Stripes take on South Korea in a preparatory match ahead of the 2024 Summer Olympics.

With less than two months before the Olympics, Saturday's game at DSG Park would render a glimpse of the English manager's tactics as Hayes is expected to announce her 18-member roster for Paris.

The USWNT will next travel to Minnesota to face the same opponents on June 4, before more friendly games against Mexico and Costa Rica in July.

USWNT vs South Korea kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT Venue: DSG Park

The women's international friendly match between USWNT and South Korea will be played at Dick's Sporting Goods Park - also known as DSG Park - in Commerce City, Colorado, USA.

It will kick off at 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT on Saturday, June 1, in the United States (US).

How to watch USWNT vs South Korea online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the women's international friendly match between USWNT and South Korea is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Universo, Peacock Premium, TNT, DirecTV Stream and Max.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

USWNT team news

Forward Alex Morgan and defender Tierna Davidson have been out of action since an ankle injury and a thigh problem, respectively, in April.

Alyssa Naeher will miss the friendlies with a thigh injury, while 16-year-old Lily Yohannes has been named in the camp.

USWNT possible XI: Murphy; Fox, Girma, Staab, Sonnett; Dunn, Yohannes, Horan; Rodman, Smith; Swanson

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Campbell, Kingsbury Defenders: Sonnett, Davidson, Fox, Krueger, Girma, Nighswonger, Staab Midfielders: Horan, Lavelle, Coffey, Albert, Hershfelt, Yohannes Forwards: Morgan, Dunn, Swanson, Smith, Rodman, Macario, Shaw

South Korea team news

The Asian side's squad includes the likes of Cho So-hyun, who scored against Germany at the 2023 Women's World Cup, and Seattle Reign midfielder Ji So-yun.

Cho So-hyun plays for Birmingham City, while Lee Geum-min also competes in England for Brighton & Hove Albion, with Lee Young-ju representing Madrid CFF in Spain.

16-year-old Casey Phair, who grew up in New Jersey and awaiting her Angel City debut in the NWSL, is also part of the squad.

South Korea possible XI: Jung-mi; Young-ju, Hye-ri, Hye-ji, Ju-eun; So-hyun, Eun-Young, So-yun, So-hyun; Geum-min; Yu-ri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Jung-mi, Ye-seul, Kyeong-hee Defenders: Hye-ri, Young-ju, Hye-ji, Hyo-joo, Eun-young, Yoo-na, So-hee Midfielders: So-yun, So-hyun, Geum-min, Chae-rim, Eun-ha, Jeong-eun, Seo-yoon Forwards: Yu-ri, Mi-ra, Ga-ram, Phair, Da-eun, Ju-eun

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between the United States women's national team and South Korea Women across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 26, 2021 USWNT 6-0 South Korea Women's international friendly October 21, 2021 USWNT 0-0 South Korea Women's international friendly October 6, 2019 USWNT 1-1 South Korea Women's international friendly October 3, 2019 USWNT 2-0 South Korea Women's international friendly October 22, 2017 USWNT 6-0 South Korea Women's international friendly

