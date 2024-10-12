How to watch today's USMNT vs Panama friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the International friendly between USMNT and Panama, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States men's national team (USMNT) will host Panama in an international friendly at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday.

The Yanks began life under new head coach Mauricio Pochettino with a 1-1 draw with New Zealand last month, while Panama are in action for the first time since their Copa America quarter-finals exit in July, both sides are now preparing for their respective games in the CONCACAF Nations League next month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch USA vs Panama online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the International friendly between USMNT and Panama will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, UNIVERSO, Peacock Premium, Telemundo, Max and TNT.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

USMNT vs Panama kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: Q2 Stadium

The International friendly between USMNT and Panama will be played at the Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas, United States.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Saturday, October 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

USMNT team news

Folarin Balogun, Johnny Cardoso and Tim Weah are sidelined due to injuries, and Pochettino has included Tanner Tessmann, Brandon Vazquez and Alejandro Zendejas in their stead.

Weston McKennie, Brenden Aaronson, Christian Pulisic, Brandon Vazquez and Haji Wright will all be looking for starts in the final third.

USMNT possible XI: Schulte; Fossey, McKenzie, M. Robinson, A. Robinson; McKennie, Musah, Aaronson; Pulisic, Vazquez, Wright.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Steffen, Horvath, Schulte Defenders: A. Robinson, M. Robinson, Ream, McKenzie, Scally, Lund, Trusty, Fossey Midfielders: Musah, Aaronson, McKennie, Tillman, Busio, Morris, Tessmann Forwards: Pulisic, Pepi, Sargent, Wright, Vazquez, Zendejas

Panama team news

New England Revolution II side's goalkeeper John Gunn is the only member of the Panama squad without a senior international cap.

Meanwhile, a number of experienced personnel such as Eric Davis, Anibal Godoy, Adalberto Carrasquilla and Yoel Barcenas are expected to feature in the XI.

In attack, Jose Fajardo should start upfront, supported by Cesar Blackman from the right side.

Panama possible XI: Mosquera; Murillo, Miller, Cordoba, Escobar, Davis; Blackman, Godoy, Carrasquilla, Barcenas; Fajardo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunn, Samudio, Mosquera Defenders: Davis, Escobar, Murillo, Miller, Blackman, Cordoba, Ramos, Anderson, Farina Midfielders: Godoy, Barcenas, Carrasquilla, J. Rodriguez, Martinez, Ayarza, Gondola, Lenis Forwards: Fajardo, T. Rodriguez, Guerrero

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between USMNT and Panama across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 27, 2024 Panama 2-1 USMNT Copa America July 12, 2023 USMNT 1-1 (4-5 pen.) Panama CONCACAF Gold Cup March 27, 2022 USMNT 5-1 Panama World Cup Qualifiers October 10, 2021 Panama 1-0 United States World Cup Qualifiers November 16, 2020 USMNT 6-2 Panama International Friendly

Useful links