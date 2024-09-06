How to watch today's Uruguay vs Paraguay World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Uruguay will hope to continue with their fine run at the World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) when they take on Paraguay at Estadio Centenario on Friday.
The hosts won their last three qualification games, including wins against Brazil and Argentina, while Paraguay's last outing in the run for the 2026 World Cup resulted in a 0-1 loss to Colombia.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
How to watch Uruguay vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Uruguay and Paraguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.
Uruguay vs Paraguay kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 6, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Centenario
The World Cup Qualification match between Uruguay and Paraguay will be played at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.
It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Friday, September 6, in the US.
Team news & squads
Uruguay team news
This game will be the last one for Luis Suarez, before the Inter Miami star retires from international football, with Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez and Mathias Olivera all to missing out on the occasion due to their five-match international ban.
Meanwhile, injuries have ruled out the likes of Matias Vina, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Federico Vinas and Nicolas de la Cruz for this month's World Cup qualification games.
Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Nandez, Caceres, Bueno, Saracchi; Valverde, Ugarte; Pellistri, Torres, Araujo; Suarez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rochet, Israel, Mele
|Defenders:
|Caceres, Varela, Olaza, Saracchi, Bueno, J. Rodriguez, Marichal, Sant'Anna
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, Nandez, Valverde, Araujo, Martinez, Fonseca, Palacios
|Forwards:
|Suarez, Pellistri, B. Rodriguez, Torres, Olivera, L. Rodriguez, Merentiel
Paraguay team news
Antonio Sanabria is the only Paraguayan to score in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers so far, and the Torino forward should continue to spearhead the attack.
Sanabria is expected to be joined and supported in attack by Miguel Almiron, Julio Enciso and Ramon Sosa.
Paraguay possible XI: Morinigo; Velazquez, Balbuena, Alderete, Espinoza; Villasanti, Bobadilla; Almiron, Enciso, Sosa; Sanabria.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Coronel, Fernandez, Espinola
|Defenders:
|G. Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, Arzamendia, Alderete, Riveros, Velazquez, Caceres, M. Gamarra, Rivas
|Midfielders:
|Almiron, Villasanti, A. Gamarra, Cubas, Sosa, D. Gomez, Bobadilla, Cuenca, Viera
|Forwards:
|Sanabria, Enciso, Bareiro, Arce, Pitta
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Uruguay and Paraguay across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 27, 2022
|Paraguay 0-1 Uruguay
|World Cup Qualifiers
|June 28, 2021
|Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay
|Copa America
|June 3, 2021
|Uruguay 0-0 Paraguay
|World Cup Qualifiers
|September 5, 2017
|Paraguay 1-2 Uruguay
|World Cup Qualifiers
|September 6, 2016
|Uruguay 4-0 Paraguay
|World Cup Qualifiers