How to watch today's Uruguay vs Paraguay World Cup qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the World Cup Qualification match between Uruguay and Paraguay, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uruguay will hope to continue with their fine run at the World Cup Qualification (CONMEBOL) when they take on Paraguay at Estadio Centenario on Friday.

The hosts won their last three qualification games, including wins against Brazil and Argentina, while Paraguay's last outing in the run for the 2026 World Cup resulted in a 0-1 loss to Colombia.

How to watch Uruguay vs Paraguay online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the World Cup Qualification match between Uruguay and Paraguay will be available to watch and stream online live through Fanatiz.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Uruguay vs Paraguay kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET Venue: Estadio Centenario

The World Cup Qualification match between Uruguay and Paraguay will be played at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Friday, September 6, in the US.

Team news & squads

Uruguay team news

This game will be the last one for Luis Suarez, before the Inter Miami star retires from international football, with Darwin Nunez, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ronald Araujo, Jose Maria Gimenez and Mathias Olivera all to missing out on the occasion due to their five-match international ban.

Meanwhile, injuries have ruled out the likes of Matias Vina, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Federico Vinas and Nicolas de la Cruz for this month's World Cup qualification games.

Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Nandez, Caceres, Bueno, Saracchi; Valverde, Ugarte; Pellistri, Torres, Araujo; Suarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Israel, Mele Defenders: Caceres, Varela, Olaza, Saracchi, Bueno, J. Rodriguez, Marichal, Sant'Anna Midfielders: Ugarte, Nandez, Valverde, Araujo, Martinez, Fonseca, Palacios Forwards: Suarez, Pellistri, B. Rodriguez, Torres, Olivera, L. Rodriguez, Merentiel

Paraguay team news

Antonio Sanabria is the only Paraguayan to score in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers so far, and the Torino forward should continue to spearhead the attack.

Sanabria is expected to be joined and supported in attack by Miguel Almiron, Julio Enciso and Ramon Sosa.

Paraguay possible XI: Morinigo; Velazquez, Balbuena, Alderete, Espinoza; Villasanti, Bobadilla; Almiron, Enciso, Sosa; Sanabria.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Fernandez, Espinola Defenders: G. Gomez, Alonso, Balbuena, Arzamendia, Alderete, Riveros, Velazquez, Caceres, M. Gamarra, Rivas Midfielders: Almiron, Villasanti, A. Gamarra, Cubas, Sosa, D. Gomez, Bobadilla, Cuenca, Viera Forwards: Sanabria, Enciso, Bareiro, Arce, Pitta

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Uruguay and Paraguay across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 27, 2022 Paraguay 0-1 Uruguay World Cup Qualifiers June 28, 2021 Uruguay 1-0 Paraguay Copa America June 3, 2021 Uruguay 0-0 Paraguay World Cup Qualifiers September 5, 2017 Paraguay 1-2 Uruguay World Cup Qualifiers September 6, 2016 Uruguay 4-0 Paraguay World Cup Qualifiers

