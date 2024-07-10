Uruguay vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa America 2024 semi-final

Having ousted Brazil in the quarter-finals, Uruguay will now face Colombia in the second semi-final of the 2024 Copa America at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.
While La Celeste got the better of Selecao 4-2 on penalties, Colombia thrashed Panama 5-0 in their last-eight fixture.
Uruguay vs Colombia kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 10, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Bank of America Stadium
The 2024 Copa America semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.
It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Wednesday, July 10, in the United States (US).
How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the 2024 Copa America semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial).
Team news & squads
Uruguay team news
Nahitan Nandez is suspended for the tie after seeing red for his horrendous tackle on Rodrygo, while Ronald Araujo is unlikely to be available for selection after sustaining a knock in the Brazil win.
Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez can replace Araujo at the back, where Guillermo Varela would slot in for the banned Nandez.
Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Varela, Gimenez, Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte; Pellistri, De la Cruz, Araujo; Nunez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rochet, Israel, Mele
|Defenders:
|Gimenez, Caceres, Varela, M. Olivera, Vina, Marichal, Olaza
|Midfielders:
|Ugarte, Bentancur, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Valverde, M. Araujo, Martinez
|Forwards:
|Suarez, Pellistri, Conobbio, Rodriguez, Nunez, Torres, C. Olivera, Ocampo
Colombia team news
Jefferson Lerma is back from his own back to reclaim his spot in the XI, so Mateus Uribe will return to the bench.
Apart from that, Colombia boss Nestor Lorenzo could name an unchanged line-up with James Rodriguez supporting Jhon Cordoba in attack.
Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; J. Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Cordoba.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ospina, Vargas, Montero
|Defenders:
|Cuesta, Lucumi, S. Arias, Mina, Mojica, Munoz, Sanchez, Machado
|Midfielders:
|Castano, Rios, Carrascal, Rodriguez, J. Arias, Uribe, Lerma, Quintero, Asprilla
|Forwards:
|Diaz, Borja, Duran, Sinisterra, Borre, Cordoba
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Uruguay and Colombia across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|October 12, 2023
|Colombia 2-2 Uruguay
|CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
|October 7, 2021
|Uruguay 0-0 Colombia
|CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
|July 3, 2021
|Uruguay 0-0 (2-4 penalties) Colombia
|Copa America
|November 13, 2020
|Colombia 0-3 Uruguay
|CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
|October 11, 2016
|Colombia 2-2 Uruguay
|CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers