Uruguay vs Colombia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Copa America 2024 semi-final

How to watch the Copa America match between Uruguay and Colombia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Having ousted Brazil in the quarter-finals, Uruguay will now face Colombia in the second semi-final of the 2024 Copa America at the Bank of America Stadium on Wednesday.

While La Celeste got the better of Selecao 4-2 on penalties, Colombia thrashed Panama 5-0 in their last-eight fixture.

Uruguay vs Colombia kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: Bank of America Stadium

The 2024 Copa America semi-final match between Uruguay and Colombia will be played at the Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Wednesday, July 10, in the United States (US).

How to watch Uruguay vs Colombia online - TV channels & live streams

Team news & squads

Uruguay team news

Nahitan Nandez is suspended for the tie after seeing red for his horrendous tackle on Rodrygo, while Ronald Araujo is unlikely to be available for selection after sustaining a knock in the Brazil win.

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez can replace Araujo at the back, where Guillermo Varela would slot in for the banned Nandez.

Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Varela, Gimenez, Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte; Pellistri, De la Cruz, Araujo; Nunez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rochet, Israel, Mele Defenders: Gimenez, Caceres, Varela, M. Olivera, Vina, Marichal, Olaza Midfielders: Ugarte, Bentancur, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Valverde, M. Araujo, Martinez Forwards: Suarez, Pellistri, Conobbio, Rodriguez, Nunez, Torres, C. Olivera, Ocampo

Colombia team news

Jefferson Lerma is back from his own back to reclaim his spot in the XI, so Mateus Uribe will return to the bench.

Apart from that, Colombia boss Nestor Lorenzo could name an unchanged line-up with James Rodriguez supporting Jhon Cordoba in attack.

Colombia possible XI: Vargas; Munoz, Sanchez, Cuesta, Mojica; Rios, Lerma; J. Arias, Rodriguez, Diaz; Cordoba.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ospina, Vargas, Montero Defenders: Cuesta, Lucumi, S. Arias, Mina, Mojica, Munoz, Sanchez, Machado Midfielders: Castano, Rios, Carrascal, Rodriguez, J. Arias, Uribe, Lerma, Quintero, Asprilla Forwards: Diaz, Borja, Duran, Sinisterra, Borre, Cordoba

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Uruguay and Colombia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition October 12, 2023 Colombia 2-2 Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers October 7, 2021 Uruguay 0-0 Colombia CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers July 3, 2021 Uruguay 0-0 (2-4 penalties) Colombia Copa America November 13, 2020 Colombia 0-3 Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers October 11, 2016 Colombia 2-2 Uruguay CONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

