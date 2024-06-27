This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Copa America
MetLife Stadium, New Jersey
Anselm Noronha

Uruguay vs Bolivia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Copa AmericaUruguayBoliviaUruguay vs Bolivia

How to watch the Copa America match between Uruguay and Bolivia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Uruguay will be looking to make it two straight wins at Copa America 2024 when they square off against Bolivia at the MetLife Stadium on Thursday.

Le Celeste defeated Panama 3-1 in their opening game, while Bolivia came off a 2-0 loss against the United States.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Uruguay vs Bolivia kick-off time & stadium

Date:June 27, 2024
Kick-off time:9 pm ET / 6 pm PT
Venue:MetLife Stadium

The Copa America match between Uruguay and Bolivia will be played at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Thursday, June 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch Uruguay vs Bolivia online - TV channels & live streams

Sling TVWatch here
FuboWatch here
UniMasWatch here
TUDNWatch here
ViXWatch here
FOXWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here

In the US, the Copa America match between Uruguay and Bolivia will be available to watch and stream online live through Sling Blue, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), UniMas, TUDN, ViX, FOX and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Uruguay team news

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo is expected to come good after being forced off in the game against Panama, with Jose Gimenez on standby.

Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez will lead the line, while Facundo Pellistri and Maximiliano Araujo will support from the flanks.

Uruguay possible XI: Rochet; Nandez, R. Araujo, M. Olivera, Vina; Valverde, Ugarte; Pellistri, De Arrascaeta, M. Araujo; Nunez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rochet, Israel, Mele
Defenders:Gimenez, Caceres, R. Araujo, Varela, M. Olivera, Vina, Marichal, Olaza
Midfielders:Ugarte, Bentancur, De la Cruz, Nandez, De Arrascaeta, Valverde, M. Araujo, Martinez
Forwards:Suarez, Pellistri, Conobbio, Rodriguez, Nunez, Torres, C. Olivera, Ocampo

Bolivia team news

The trio of Jesus Sagredo, Luis Haquin and Leonel Justiniano will be walking the tightrope of suspension as they picked up a booking each in the game against the USMNT.

Meanwhile, Diego Medina and Gabriel Villamil are likely to continue in the XI ahead of Hector Cuellar and Robson Tome, respectively with Rodrigo Ramallo and Bruno Miranda paired in attack once again.

Bolivia possible XI: Viscarra; Je. Segredo, Haquin, Jo. Sagredo; Justiniano; Medina, Terceros, Saucedo, Villamil; Ramallo, Miranda

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Lampe, Almada, Viscarra
Defenders:Je. Sagredo, Medina, Haquin, Jusino, Fernandez, Jo. Sagrego, Saavedra, Suarez, Rocha
Midfielders:Justiniano, Terceros, Vaca, Tome. Vilamil, Cespedes, Saucedo, H. Cuellar, Tarrazas
Forwards:J. Cuella, Menacho, Algaranaz, Chavez, Ramallo, Miranda

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Uruguay and Bolivia across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
November 21, 2023Uruguay 3-0 BoliviaCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
November 16, 2021Bolivia 3-0 UruguayCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
September 5, 2021Uruguay 4-2 BoliviaCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers
June 24, 2021Bolivia 0-2 UruguayCopa America
October 10, 2017Uruguay 4-2 BoliviaCONMEBOL World Cup Qualifiers

Useful links

