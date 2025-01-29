How to watch today's Universitario de Deportes vs Inter Miami pre-season friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the club friendly match between Universitario de Deportes and Inter Miami, as well as kick-off time and team news

It is expected to be sold out at the 80,000 capacity Estadio Monumental in Peru when Lionel Messi's Inter Miami and Universitario de Deportes clash in a friendly on Wednesday.

The Herons defeated Club America 3-2 on penalties in the opening games of their pre-season tour, while Universitario will play their final preparatory match ahead of their domestic campaign.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Universitario de Deportes vs Inter Miami online - TV channels & live streams

Inter Miami's friendly game against Universitario will be broadcast live on Latina Television in Peru, while the club says the game will be available to watch in the United States on the official Inter Miami website, InterMiamiCF.com.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Universitario de Deportes vs Inter Miami kick-off time

Date: January 29, 2025 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: Estadio Monumental

The club friendly match between Universitario de Deportes and Inter Miami will be played at Estadio Monumental in Lima, Peru.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Wednesday, January 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Universitario de Deportes team news

Los Cremas recently signed the likes of Paolo Reyna and Miguel Vargas on free transfers, besides Edison Flores and Yuriel Celi joining from Atlas and Hull City U21s respectively.

Diego Churin will lead the line of attack, supported by Jairo Velez from midfield.

Universitario de Deportes possible XI: Britos; Riveros, Corzo, Inga, Reyna; Velez, Costa, Polo; E. Flores, Churin, Guedes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Britos, Calderon, Vargas, Rodriguez Defenders: S. Flores, Riveros, Di Benedetto, Reyna, Ancajima, Corzo, Guzman, Inga, Dulanto Midfielders: Velez, Calcaterra, Guedes, Concha, Urena, Murrugarra, Rojas, Cruz, Dioses Forwards: Costa, Rivera, Churin, E. Flores, Valera, Polo, Rengifo

Inter Miami team news

Miami head coach Javier Mascherano has roped in Telasco Segovia, Rocco Rios Novo, Gonzalo Lujan, Tadeo Allende and Fafa Picault, while also losing Leonardo Campana to New England Revolution in the transfer window. At the same time, Serhiy Kryvtsov's contract was not extended and Nicolas Freire's loan deal from Pumas ended.

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo was the penalty hero in the Club America win, with two penalty saves. Messi will continue to lead the line alongside Luis Suarez.

Inter Miami possible XI: Rios Novo; Weigandt, Aviles, Martinez, Alba; Gressel, Busquets, Segovia, Ruiz; Messi, Suarez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, Ustari, Rios Novo Defenders: Aviles, Martinez, Sailor, Fray, Alba, Hall, Allen, Weigandt, Lujan Midfielders: Busquets, Segovia, Farias, Taylor, Gressel, Cremaschi, Ruiz, Bright, Redondo, Morales Forwards: Picault, Suarez, Messi, Afonso, Allende

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Universitario de Deportes and Inter Miami across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 26, 2022 Inter Miami 4-0 Universitario Club Friendlies

Useful links