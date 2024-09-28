How to watch today's Udinese vs Inter Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Udinese and Inter, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following Inter's Derby della Madonnina defeat, the Nerazzurri will be up against an in-form Udinese side in Saturday's Serie A fixture at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine.

Simone Inzaghi's men hit a rough patch wherein they remain without a competitive win in the month of September, and moreover suffered a 1-2 defeat at the hands of AC Milan last Sunday.

Kosta Runjaic's side recently bounced back from a 3-0 league loss to Roma with a 3-1 win over Salernitana in Coppa Italia to set up a last-16 tie with none other than Inter in the cup tournament.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Udinese vs Inter online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Udinese and Inter will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and CBS Sports Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Udinese vs Inter kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 am PT / 9 am ET Venue: Bluenergy Stadium

The Serie A match between Udinese and Inter will be played at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

It will kick off at 6 am PT / 9 am ET on Saturday, September 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Udinese team news

Forward Alexis Sanchez will not face his former employers on account of a groin injury, while Martin Payero and Lautaro Giannetti may be counted as doubts.

Runjaic is expected to switch back to a strong XI after making several changes for the midweek cup game. So Florian Thauvin and Lorenzo Lucca should be involved in the attack.

Udinese possible XI: Okoye; Kristensen, Bijol, Giannetti; Ehizibue, Lovric, Karlstrom, Kamara; Brenner, Thauvin; Lucca.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Okoye, Piana, Sava, Padelli Defenders: Abankwah, Kamara, Palma, Ehizibue, Ebosse, Kabasele, Bijol, Kristensen, Giannetti, Zemura, Guessand, Modesto, Toure Midfielders: Payero, Zarraga, Lovric, Atta, Karlstrom, Ekkelenkamp, Pejisic Forwards: Davis, Thauvin, Lucca, Bravo, Brenner, Pizarro

Inter team news

Mehdi Taremi may see himself starting ahead of either Marcus Thuram or Lautaro Martinez at Udine.

With Nicolo Barella ruled out due to a thigh injury, Piotr Zielinski or Davide Frattesi should come in as the replacement in the middle.

Tajon Buchanan is sidelined with a leg injury.

Inter possible XI: Sommer; Bisseck, Acerbi, Bastoni; Darmian, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Mkhitaryan, Dimarco; Thuram, Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sommer, Di Gennaro, Martinez Defenders: Dumfries, De Vrij, Acerbi, Pavard, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, Darmian, Palacios, Bastoni Midfielders: Zielinski, Frattesi, Calhanoglu, Asllani, Mkhitaryan Forwards: Arnautovic, Thuram, Martinez, Correa, Taremi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Udinese and Inter across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 8, 2024 Udinese 1-2 Inter Serie A December 9, 2023 Inter 4-0 Udinese Serie A February 18, 2023 Inter 3-1 Udinese Serie A September 18, 2022 Udinese 3-1 Inter Serie A April 30, 2022 Udinese 1-2 Inter Serie A

