How to watch today's Uconn Huskies vs. San Diego State Aztecs NCAA March Madness game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch Uconn Huskies vs. San Diego State Aztecs NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game, as well as tip-off time and team news.

A spot in the Elite Eight of the NCAA March Madness Tournament will go to either the No. 1 seed UConn Huskies (33-3) or the No. 5 seed San Diego State Aztecs (26-10) when the two teams square off in the Sweet 16 on Thursday at TD Garden.

The Huskies entered the tournament as one of the most highly-coveted teams after overwhelming the Aztecs, 76-59, in last year's Championship game. And they have shown they are truly capable of defending their crown, with convincing wins to open March Madness.

They boast the offensive firepower, and the national championship swagger, and the size everywhere on the floor to truly destroy their opponents. They now take on a familiar face in San Diego Aztecs later this week.

The Aztecs narrowly avoided an upset at the hands of No. 12 UAB in the first round with a 69-65 win, but they eased to a 85-57 victory over No. 13 Yale Bulldogs on Sunday night to set up this revenge Sweet 16 tie.

Below, GOAL brings you all the details ahead of today's UConn Huskies vs. San Diego State NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 Game.

Uconn Huskies vs. San Diego State tip-off time & stadium

The Huskies will face off against the Aztecs this Thursday, March 28, 2024, at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The tip-off of this high-voltage NCAA Sweet 16 match is set at 7:39 p.m. ET/ 4:39 p.m. PT.

Date Thursday, March 28, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:39 p.m. ET/ 6:39 p.m. CT/ 4:39 p.m. PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch the UConn Huskies vs. San Diego State Aztecs NCAA March Madness match online - TV channels & live streams

Fans looking to catch today's NCAA March Madness Sweet 16 game between the UConn Huskies and the San Diego State can watch the game live on TBS/truTV. TBS and truTV broadcasters for the game will be Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Dan Bonner (analyst), Stan Van Gundy (analyst), and Andy Katz (reporter).

To stream the game, Max (formerly known as HBO Max) is the best streaming service for comprehensive NCAA content.

Max has a B/R Sports hub as part of its streaming service for a limited time. The hub has access to March Madness games with truTV, TBS and TNT starting at $5.83/month when you pay for a year of service up front — around $70/year, or over 40 percent off its regular price. But act fast and sign up now, this deal expires on April 9 at the end of March Madness.

UConn Huskies vs. San Diego State Team News and Key Performers

UConn Huskies Team News

Tristen Newton leads his squad in both points (15.3) and assists (6.2) per game, while also grabbing 6.8 rebounds. At the opposite end, he records 1 steal and 0.3 blocked shots.

Cam Spencer is averaging 14.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. On defence, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Donovan Clingan tops the squad in rebounds per contest (7.4), and also posts 12.8 points and 1.5 assists. He ranks 10th in college basketball for shots blocked (2.4), and will hold the key up against SDSU star Jaedon LeDee.

San Diego State Aztecs Team News

Fifth-seeded San Diego State looked desperate to set up a rematch with the defending national champions, putting together an 85-57 demolition job of No. 13 seed Yale on Sunday in the second round of the tourney.

Jaedon LeDee poured in a game-high 26 points on 9-of-12 shooting to go along with nine rebounds for the Aztecs, while Darrion Trammell added 18 points, five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Head-to-Head Records