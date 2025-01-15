How to watch today's UCLA vs Penn State NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA vs Penn State NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

The UCLA women's basketball game against Northwestern, originally scheduled for Sunday, was postponed due to wildfires affecting the Los Angeles area.

However, Wednesday's clash with Penn State is set to proceed, albeit at a different venue. Instead of playing at Pauley Pavilion, the Bruins will host the Big Ten matchup at The Walter Pyramid on the Long Beach State campus.

This relocation presents a unique opportunity for Bruin fans in Long Beach to witness history, as UCLA looks to secure its best start ever with a potential 17-0 record. The Bruins are no strangers to The Walter Pyramid, having dominated Long Beach State 101-52 at the venue last month.

UCLA remains one of three unbeaten teams in Big Ten conference play, alongside Ohio State and USC. The Trojans recently toppled Penn State with a commanding 95-73 victory on Sunday. Meanwhile, Penn State has struggled in conference play, sitting winless at 0-6, though their overall record stands at 9-8.

After an eight-day break between games, the Bruins will aim to shake off any rust against a Penn State squad that has been a cellar-dweller in the Big Ten this season.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA vs Penn State NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

UCLA vs Penn State NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

The Bruins and the Nittany Lions will lock horns in a highly anticipated NCAAW game on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT, at Walter Pyramid in Long Beach State.

Date Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Venue Walter Pyramid Location Long Beach State

How to watch UCLA vs Penn State on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bruins and the Nittany Lions live on:

Streaming service: Peacock

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Regarding streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to UCLA vs Penn State play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

The Bruins' impressive campaign is fueled by the stellar performances of junior standouts Lauren Betts and Kiki Rice, both of whom average double-digit scoring figures and are coming off All-Pac-12 honors.

A highly anticipated showdown between Betts and Gracie Merkle, who recently enjoyed a stretch of dominance with double-doubles and 20-point games, seemed like a must-watch matchup. However, opposing defenses have significantly curtailed Merkle's impact, limiting her to just 11 made field goals across the last four games. It's likely that Betts, a strong defender, will add to those challenges—or even surpass expectations—when they meet on the court.

Penn State Nittany Lions team news & key performers

The Lady Lions, facing a UCLA team that averages nearly a 30-point margin of victory, will need someone to rise to the occasion. Graduate transfer Gabby Elliott has recently emerged as the go-to playmaker, stepping up when it matters most.

Offensively, Penn State boasts a +118 scoring margin, thanks to an average of 75.1 points per game (ranking 54th in the nation). However, their defense, allowing 68.1 points per outing, lags behind at 264th in college basketball. Merkle leads the team with 16.5 points per game, placing her 105th nationally in individual scoring.