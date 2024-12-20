How to watch today's UCLA vs Creighton NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA versus Creighton NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more.

Two red-hot squads are set to clash as the unbeaten UCLA Bruins (11-0) welcome the surging Creighton Bluejays (9-2) on December 20, 2024. The Bruins aim to extend their impressive 11-game winning streak, while the Bluejays look to build on their eight consecutive victories.

In their most recent outing, UCLA dominated Cal Poly in a commanding 69-37 win. Londynn Jones contributed 12 points and two steals, while Janiah Barker delivered a stellar double-double with 12 points, 13 rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. On the other hand, Creighton secured a 76-60 victory against Wyoming, thanks to Morgan Maly’s outstanding 29-point performance, featuring two steals and an 80% shooting accuracy (2-3 from three). Jayme Horan chipped in with an additional 18 points to bolster the effort.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch UCLA vs Creighton NCAA Women's game, plus plenty more.

UCLA vs Creighton NCAA Women's game: Date and tip-off time

Date Friday, December 20, 2024 Tip-off Time 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue Chase Center Location San Francisco, California

How to watch UCLA vs Creighton on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Bruins and the Creighton live on:

National TV channel: FS1

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

How to listen to UCLA vs Creighton play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

The Bruins have been lethal on both ends of the floor, averaging 84.0 points per game (18th nationally) while holding opponents to just 51.5 points (eighth-best in the country). Their dominant +357 scoring margin translates to a whopping 32.5 points per game differential. Lauren Betts has been the focal point of UCLA's offense, averaging 19.8 points per game, placing her 24th nationally.

Creighton Bluejays team news & key performers

Creighton, meanwhile, has maintained a solid +138 scoring margin by averaging 78.5 points per game (39th nationally) while conceding 66.0 points (236th nationally). Lauren Jensen leads the Bluejays' scoring efforts, contributing 19.1 points per game, ranking her 38th in the nation.