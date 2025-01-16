U.S. Soccer announces winners of 2024 Extended National Teams Player of the Year awards

The awards celebrate inclusivity and accessibility as U.S. Soccer aims to celebrate the game in all its forms

U.S. Soccer named the winners of their 2024 Extended National Teams Player of the Year awards on Thursday, celebrating the beautiful game across all forms.

Five of the eight Players of the Year are first-time winners, while three players Hannah Adler, Luciano Gonzalez, and Riley Johnson earn the award for a second-straight year.

"This time of year is always special as it allows us to shine a spotlight on the remarkable individual achievements within our teams," said Stuart Sharp, Head of Technical for U.S. Soccer’s Extended National Teams. "While we consistently foster a team-first mentality, it's important to recognize these particular top-performing players’ dedication and impact on team performances. The depth and quality within our player pools continue to grow and we’re excited to see what these players and their teammates can accomplish in 2025.”

The winners are as follows: