How to watch today's Twente Women vs Real Madrid Femenino Champions League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Twente Women and Real Madrid Femenino, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Following a 4-0 humiliation at the hands of Barcelona in Liga F over the weekend, Real Madrid Femenino will aim to book their third straight Women's Champions League win when Las Blancas take on Twente Women at De Grolsch Veste on Wednesday.

Alberto Toril's side suffered a 3-2 loss to Chelsea in their opening game in Europe before picking up wins against Celtic and Twente wherein the Spanish outfit scored a combined 11 goals and conceded none.

The hosts will be looking to respond to the 7-0 thrashing in Spain last week.

How to watch Twente Women vs Real Madrid Femenino online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Women's Champions League match between Twente Women and Real Madrid Femenino will be available to watch and stream online live through DAZN.

Twente Women vs Real Madrid Femenino kick-off time

The UEFA Women's Champions League match between Twente Women and Real Madrid Femenino will be played at De Grolsch Veste in Enschede, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 12:45 pm EDT on Wednesday, November 20, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Twente Women team news

Despite letting in seven unanswered goals last time out, Olivia Clark will continue to stand in goal behind the back four of Leonie Vliek, Anna Knol, Lieske Carleer and Alieke Tuin.

The front three of Amanda Andradottir, Nikee Van Dijk and Ella Peddemors is also unlikely to see any change.

Real Madrid Femenino team news

Athenea del Castillo is ruled out after undergoing surgery to address a fractured collarbone, while Brazilian full-back Antonia Silva is also sidelined through injury.

Meanwhile, Linda Caicedo and Signe Bruun should expect recalls to the XI after coming off the bench in the Barcelona defeat.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

FCT Last match RMA 0 Wins 0 Draws 1 Win Real Madrid Femenino 7 - 0 FC Twente 0 Goals scored 7 Games over 2.5 goals 1/1 Both teams scored 0/1

Standings

