Turkey vs Georgia: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the European Championship match between Turkey and Georgia, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Turkey and Georgia will kick off the action in Group F of Euro 2024 when the two nations clash at Signal Iduna Park on Tuesday.

The group also consists of heavyweights Portugal and Czech Republic. So, a win here will be crucial for both the Crescent-Stars and the Crusaders.

Turkey have not faced defeat in their last six outings in the European Championship, while Georgia will be involved in their first-ever major tournament after beating Greece on penalties in the play-offs.

Turkey vs Georgia kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 12 pm EST Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The European Championship match between Turkey and Georgia will be played at Signal Iduna Park in Dortmund, Germany.

It will kick off at 12 pm EST on Tuesday, June 18, in the United States (US).

How to watch Turkey vs Georgia online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the European Championship match between Turkey and Georgia is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and ViX.

Team news & squads

Turkey team news

Enes Unal, Caglar Soyuncu and Ozan Kabak are out of the squad due to injuries, while head coach Vincenzo Montella left out Dogan Alemdar, Cenk Ozkacar, Berat Ozdemir, Can Uzun, Abdulkadir Omur and Oguz Aydin from his final cut of players for the finals.

Kerem Akturkoglu will be fielded alongside Kenan Yildiz, in support of forward Baris Alper Yilmaz.

Captain Hakan Calhannoglu would be partnered by Merih Demiral at the back, while Real Madrid midfielder Arda Guler is also in line for a start.

Turkey possible XI: Gunok; Ayhan, Demiral, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Ozcan, Calhanoglu; Guler, Yildiz, Akturkoglu; Yilmaz

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gunok, Cakir, Bayindir Defenders: Celik, Demiral, Akaydin, Kaplan, Bardakci, Muldur, Kadioglu, Ayhan Midfielders: Yokuslu, Kukcu, Guler, Calhannoglu, Yazici, Ozcan, Yuksek, Kahveci, Yilmaz, Akgun Forwards: Akturkoglu, Tosun, Yildiz, Kilicsoy, Yildirim

Georgia team news

After Jaba Kankava had to be replaced by Gabriel Sigua in the squad, Sagnol will be hoping that Solomon Kvirkvelia and Otar Kiteishvili shake off their niggles ahead of their Euro opener.

In case Kvirkvelia is not passed fit, Giorgi Gvelesiani can be used as the Al-Okhdood man's replacement at right-back.

Georges Mikautadze and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia should start upfront.

Georgia possible XI: Mamardashvili; Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Dvali; Kakabadze, Kiteishvili, Kochorashvili, Shengelia, Chakvetadze; Kvaratskhelia, Mikautadze

Position Players Goalkeepers: Loria, Mamardashvili, Gugeshashvili Defenders: Kakabadze, Dvali, Kashia, Kvirkvelia, Gocholeishvili, Lochoshvili, Gvelesiani, Tabidze Midfielders: Kochorashvili, Davitashvili, Chakvetadze, Kvekveskiri, Altunashvili, Shengelia, Mekvabishvili, Tsitaishvili, Lobzhanidze, Sigua Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Zivzivadze, Kvilitaia, Mikautadze

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Turkey and Georgia across all competitions.

Date Match Competition May 24, 2012 Georgia 1-3 Turkey International Friendly February 7, 2007 Georgia 1-0 Turkey International Friendly March 30, 2005 Georgia 2-5 Turkey UEFA World Cup Qualifiers September 4, 2004 Turkey 1-1 Georgia UEFA World Cup Qualifiers August 21, 2002 Turkey 3-0 Georgia International Friendly

