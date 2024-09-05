How to watch today's Tunisia vs Madagascar AFCON qualifying game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFCON qualifying game between Tunisia and Madagascar, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tunisia will welcome Madagascar to Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi for an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualification game from Group A on Thursday.

Comoros and Gambia complete the cluster, with the top two sides from each of the 12 groups to make it to the final tournament that will be hosted in Morocco.

How to watch Tunisia vs Madagascar online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the AFCON qualifying game between Tunisia and Madagascar will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.

Tunisia vs Madagascar kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi

The AFCON qualifying game between Tunisia and Madagascar will be played at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Rades, Tunisia.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Thursday, September 5, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tunisia team news

Several players will be eyeing their international debuts from the Tunisia squad named by head coach Faouzi Benzarti for this month's qualifiers. Houssem Ben Ali, Raed Bouchniba and Bilel Mejri are among those.

Al-Gharafa midfielder Ferjani Sassi is back in the contingent, but Shakhtar Donestsk's Alaa Ghram has not received a call-up this time around.

Tunisia possible XI: Ben Said; Valery, Talbi, Abdi, Ben Ali; Skhiri, Mahmoud, Sassi; Saad, Jaziri, Youssef.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ben Said, Jemal, Memmiche Defenders: Abdi, Talbi, Meriah, Bronn, Ghandri, Ben Ouanes, Valery, Ben Ali, Bouchniba Midfielders: Sassi, Ben Romdhane, Tka, Rafia, Laidouni, Skhiri, Zemzemi, Mahmoud Forwards: Msakni, Jouini, Ltaief, Jaziri, Youssef, Khadraoui, Mejri

Madagascar team news

Sandro Tremoulet and Nicolas Fontaine are the new faces in Romuald Rakotondrabe's squad, with the former likely to be handed his debut at left-back.

With Geordan Dupire in between the sticks, Johan N'zi can start in midfield, while Tendry Randrianarijaona is likely to spearhead the attack.

Madagascar possible XI: Dupire; Boto, Fortun, Rabemanantsoa, Tremoulet; Amada, Raveloson, N'zi; Caddy, Lapoussin; Randrianarijaona.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gardies, Rakotoasimbola, Laiton Defenders: Fortun, Millimono, Boto, Demoleon, Razafindraibeharimihanta, T. Fontaine, Tony, Rabemanantsoa, Tremoulet Midfielders: N'Zi, Raveloson, Amada, Andriamanjato, Rakotondrajoa, Randriatsiferana Forwards: Raheriniaina, Lapoussin, Randrianantenaina, N. Fontaine, Caddy, Andriamahitsinoro, Randrianarijaona

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tunisia and Madagascar across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 11, 2019 Madagascar 0-3 Tunisia Africa Cup of Nations May 6, 2001 Madagascar 0-2 Tunisia World Cup Qualifiers July 8, 2000 Tunisia 1-0 Madagascar World Cup Qualifiers August 3, 1987 Tunisia 0-3 Madagascar African Games April 18, 1963 Tunisia 2-1 Madagascar All African Games

