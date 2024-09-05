How to watch today's Tunisia vs Madagascar AFCON qualifying game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Tunisia will welcome Madagascar to Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi for an Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) Qualification game from Group A on Thursday.
Comoros and Gambia complete the cluster, with the top two sides from each of the 12 groups to make it to the final tournament that will be hosted in Morocco.
How to watch Tunisia vs Madagascar online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the AFCON qualifying game between Tunisia and Madagascar will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN SPORTS Connect.
Tunisia vs Madagascar kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 5, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi
The AFCON qualifying game between Tunisia and Madagascar will be played at Stade Olympique Hammadi Agrebi in Rades, Tunisia.
It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Thursday, September 5, in the US.
Team news & squads
Tunisia team news
Several players will be eyeing their international debuts from the Tunisia squad named by head coach Faouzi Benzarti for this month's qualifiers. Houssem Ben Ali, Raed Bouchniba and Bilel Mejri are among those.
Al-Gharafa midfielder Ferjani Sassi is back in the contingent, but Shakhtar Donestsk's Alaa Ghram has not received a call-up this time around.
Tunisia possible XI: Ben Said; Valery, Talbi, Abdi, Ben Ali; Skhiri, Mahmoud, Sassi; Saad, Jaziri, Youssef.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ben Said, Jemal, Memmiche
|Defenders:
|Abdi, Talbi, Meriah, Bronn, Ghandri, Ben Ouanes, Valery, Ben Ali, Bouchniba
|Midfielders:
|Sassi, Ben Romdhane, Tka, Rafia, Laidouni, Skhiri, Zemzemi, Mahmoud
|Forwards:
|Msakni, Jouini, Ltaief, Jaziri, Youssef, Khadraoui, Mejri
Madagascar team news
Sandro Tremoulet and Nicolas Fontaine are the new faces in Romuald Rakotondrabe's squad, with the former likely to be handed his debut at left-back.
With Geordan Dupire in between the sticks, Johan N'zi can start in midfield, while Tendry Randrianarijaona is likely to spearhead the attack.
Madagascar possible XI: Dupire; Boto, Fortun, Rabemanantsoa, Tremoulet; Amada, Raveloson, N'zi; Caddy, Lapoussin; Randrianarijaona.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gardies, Rakotoasimbola, Laiton
|Defenders:
|Fortun, Millimono, Boto, Demoleon, Razafindraibeharimihanta, T. Fontaine, Tony, Rabemanantsoa, Tremoulet
|Midfielders:
|N'Zi, Raveloson, Amada, Andriamanjato, Rakotondrajoa, Randriatsiferana
|Forwards:
|Raheriniaina, Lapoussin, Randrianantenaina, N. Fontaine, Caddy, Andriamahitsinoro, Randrianarijaona
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tunisia and Madagascar across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 11, 2019
|Madagascar 0-3 Tunisia
|Africa Cup of Nations
|May 6, 2001
|Madagascar 0-2 Tunisia
|World Cup Qualifiers
|July 8, 2000
|Tunisia 1-0 Madagascar
|World Cup Qualifiers
|August 3, 1987
|Tunisia 0-3 Madagascar
|African Games
|April 18, 1963
|Tunisia 2-1 Madagascar
|All African Games