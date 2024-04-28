Tottenham vs Arsenal: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch North London derby

How to watch the Premier League match between Tottenham and Arsenal, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chasing their first Premier League title in two decades, Arsenal make the short trip down Seven Sisters Road to face bitter rivals Tottenham on Sunday afternoon in arguably their most important north London derby in a generation.

The Gunners are coming off a five-star performance against Chelsea on Tuesday night, while the top-four chasing Lilywhites have been handed an extended break after receiving a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Newcastle United earlier this month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tottenham vs Arsenal kick-off time

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:00 am EST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Spurs will host Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday, April 28, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 9:00 am EST in the US.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, Telemundo and USA in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Tottenham team news

Tottenham Hotspur's Brazilian forward Richarlison is set to make a first appearance since April 2 after returning to training from a knee injury.

Spurs full-back Pedro Porro is also back in contention, but Destiny Udogie will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury, joining goalkeeper Fraser Forster (foot), Manor Solomon (knee) and Ryan Sessegnon (thigh) in the Lilywhites' medical room. Oliver Skipp has also been listed as out.

Tottenham Hotspur possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Davies; Hojbjerg, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Whiteman, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dragusin, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Hojbjerg, Skipp, Sarr, Bentancur, Bissouma, Maddison, Lo Celso, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Werner, Gil, Veliz, Johnson

Arsenal team news

After picking up a serious knee injury during the opening game of the league campaign in August, Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber is close to being involved following his return to competitive action for the club's Under-21s side on Monday night.

The Gunners have no fresh injury concerns for the trip across north London, with head coach Mikel Arteta likely to field an unchanged side from the one which demolished Chelsea on Tuesday night.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Gabriel, Saliba, Tomiyasu; Partey, Rice, Odegaard; Saka, Havertz, Trossard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partey, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 24/09/23 Arsenal 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 15/01/23 Tottenham Hotspur 0-2 Arsenal Premier League 01/10/22 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League 13/05/22 Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Arsenal Premier League 26/09/21 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Hotspur Premier League

