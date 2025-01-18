How to watch today's Toluca vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming to register back-to-back wins in Liga MX Clausura 2025, Toluca face off with Monterrey at Estadio Nemesio Diez on Saturday.

Antonio Mohamed's side triumphed 4-2 against Tijuana last time out, while Rayados played out a 1-1 draw with Puebla.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Toluca vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Toluca and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Univision, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Toluca vs Monterrey kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Liga MX match between Toluca and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Saturday, January 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Toluca team news

Recent signing Hector Herrera will serve the second game of the three-game ban he received at the end of the last MLS season, while Juan Escobar remains a doubt due to a knock.

Mohamed could stick with the same side from the Tijuana win, with the likes of Alexis Vega and Paulinho in attack while Diego Barbosa continues at right-back.

Monterrey team news

Monterrey boss Martin Demichelis will not be able to call upon the services of Lucas Ocampos due to a thigh injury, while German Berterame and Jordi Cortizo remain in doubt.

On loan from Pachuca, Roberto de la Rosa would continue to lead the line with Jorge Rodriguez deployed through the middle.

