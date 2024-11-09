How to watch today's Toluca vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the Apertura 2024 Liga MX final phase, Club America make the trip to Estadio Nemesio Diez to take on Toluca on Saturday.

Despite dropping points in back-to-back games in the buildup to this tie, the hosts have already confirmed their place in the quarters, while America have kept their hopes high following wins on the trot against Monterrey, Mazatlan and Pachuca.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Toluca vs America kick-off time & stadium

Date: November 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Liga MX match between Toluca and America will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Saturday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

While the Cruz Azul-owned Juan Escobar is sidelined due to a knock, Luan, Luis Garcia and Helinho are doubts for the America visit.

Brian Garcia is in line to slot in for Luan at right-back, with the likes of Bruno Mendez, Alexis Vega and Jesus Angulo all eyeing recalls to the XI.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; B. Garcia, Mendez, Pereira, Gallardo; Ruiz, Baeza; Violante, Angulo, Vega; Paulinho.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Volpi, Luis Garcia Defenders: Pinuelas, Mendez, Pereira, Orrantia, Luan Garcia, B. Garcia, Gallardo, Freyfeld, Carrera Midfielders: Dominguez, Angulo, Ruiz, Baeza, Amaya, Vega Forwards: Helinho, Morales, Lopez, Paulinho, Duarte

America team news

while defender Igor Lichnovsky is not expected to return to action before 2025, forward Victor Davila is also ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken leg. The duo are joined by Jorge Mere and Sebastian Caceres in the treatment room.

Caceres' absence would see Israel Reyes continue at the heart of defense, while Ramon Juarez could benefit from rotation as Nestor Araujo makes way.

Similarly, Jonathan dos Santos is likely to get the nod over Alan Cervantes in the middle, while captain Henry Martin and Rodrigo Aguirre can interchangeably be deployed at center-forward and the number 10 roles.

America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Reyes, Juarez, Borja; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Martin, B. Rodriguez; Aguirre.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Malagon, Estrada, Cota Defenders: Reyes, Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez Midfielders: Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, Zendejas, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez Forwards: Hernandez, Martin, Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Toluca and America across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 13, 2024 America 5-1 Toluca Liga MX September 24, 2023 Toluca 1-1 America Liga MX January 14, 2023 Toluca 2-2 America Liga MX December 19, 2022 America 2-0 Toluca Copa por Mexico October 22, 2022 America 1-1 Toluca Liga MX

