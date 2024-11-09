+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Henry Martín América Apertura 2024Getty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Nemesio Diez
team-logo
Watch on ViX with Sling TV
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Toluca vs Club America Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXTolucaCF AmericaToluca vs CF America

How to watch the Liga MX match between Toluca and America, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming to book a spot in the quarter-finals of the Apertura 2024 Liga MX final phase, Club America make the trip to Estadio Nemesio Diez to take on Toluca on Saturday.

Despite dropping points in back-to-back games in the buildup to this tie, the hosts have already confirmed their place in the quarters, while America have kept their hopes high following wins on the trot against Monterrey, Mazatlan and Pachuca.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Toluca vs America online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
DirecTV StreamWatch here
TUDNWatch here
ViXWatch here
UNIVERSOWatch here

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Toluca and America will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, TUDN, ViX (with Sling TV) and UNIVERSO.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Toluca vs America kick-off time & stadium

Date:November 9, 2024
Kick-off time:5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Nemesio Diez

The Liga MX match between Toluca and America will be played at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Saturday, November 9, in the US.

Team news & squads

Toluca team news

While the Cruz Azul-owned Juan Escobar is sidelined due to a knock, Luan, Luis Garcia and Helinho are doubts for the America visit.

Brian Garcia is in line to slot in for Luan at right-back, with the likes of Bruno Mendez, Alexis Vega and Jesus Angulo all eyeing recalls to the XI.

Toluca possible XI: Volpi; B. Garcia, Mendez, Pereira, Gallardo; Ruiz, Baeza; Violante, Angulo, Vega; Paulinho.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Volpi, Luis Garcia
Defenders:Pinuelas, Mendez, Pereira, Orrantia, Luan Garcia, B. Garcia, Gallardo, Freyfeld, Carrera
Midfielders:Dominguez, Angulo, Ruiz, Baeza, Amaya, Vega
Forwards:Helinho, Morales, Lopez, Paulinho, Duarte

America team news

while defender Igor Lichnovsky is not expected to return to action before 2025, forward Victor Davila is also ruled out for the rest of the season with a broken leg. The duo are joined by Jorge Mere and Sebastian Caceres in the treatment room.

Caceres' absence would see Israel Reyes continue at the heart of defense, while Ramon Juarez could benefit from rotation as Nestor Araujo makes way.

Similarly, Jonathan dos Santos is likely to get the nod over Alan Cervantes in the middle, while captain Henry Martin and Rodrigo Aguirre can interchangeably be deployed at center-forward and the number 10 roles.

America possible XI: Malagon; Alvarez, Reyes, Juarez, Borja; Dos Santos, Fidalgo; Zendejas, Martin, B. Rodriguez; Aguirre.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Malagon, Estrada, Cota
Defenders:Reyes, Alvarez, Araujo, Calderon, Borja, Juarez, Vazquez
Midfielders:Dos Santos, B. Rodriguez, Fidalgo, Valdes, Cervantes, J. Rodriguez, Zendejas, R. Sanchez, Dilrosun, E. Sanchez
Forwards:Hernandez, Martin, Aguirre

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Toluca and America across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 13, 2024America 5-1 TolucaLiga MX
September 24, 2023Toluca 1-1 AmericaLiga MX
January 14, 2023Toluca 2-2 AmericaLiga MX
December 19, 2022America 2-0 TolucaCopa por Mexico
October 22, 2022America 1-1 TolucaLiga MX

Useful links

Advertisement