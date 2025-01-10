How to watch today's Tijuana vs Toluca Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Toluca, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana will welcome Toluca to Estadio Caliente for a Liga MX tie on Friday.

As both sides begin their Clausura 2025 campaign, the last game of this fixture saw Toluca emerge victorious by a 4-0 margin.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tijuana vs Toluca online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Toluca will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Tijuana vs Toluca kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Caliente

The Liga MX match between Tijuana and Toluca will be played at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Friday, January 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Tijuana team news

Colombian marksman Jose Raul Zuniga is Toluca's main threat this season, joined by Paraguayan attacker Carlos Gonzalez.

Fernando Madrigal, Domingo Blanco and Carlos Valenzuela are among those with injury concerns. So Aaron Mejia, Christian Rivera and Alejandro Gomez should continue in the middle.

Toluca team news

Defenders Federico Pereira and Antonio Briseno will be suspended for the tie, while Cruz Azul-owned Juan Escobar is a doubt due to a knock.

Bruno Mendez could slot in for Pereira alongside Luan at centre-back, while Paulinho continues to lead the line.

