How to watch today's Tijuana vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Tijuana are set to play hosts to current Liga MX leaders Monterrey at Estadio Caliente on Friday.
Both sides have returned to winning ways in the league following their respective Leagues Cup exits, as Los Xolos and Rayados come into the tie after defeating Santos Laguna and Puebla, respectively.
Tijuana vs Monterrey kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Caliente
The Liga MX match between Tijuana and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.
It will kick off at 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET on Friday, August 23, in the United States (US).
How to watch Tijuana vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and TUDN.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Tijuana team news
Carlos Valenzuela is sidelined with a knee injury, while Kevin Castaneda and Christian Rivera are doubts due to their respective knocks.
Jose Antonio Rodriguez is likely to return in between the sticks, with Jose Raul Zuniga joined by Carlos Gonzalez in attack.
Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Mejia, Bilbao, Gomez, Diaz; Alvarez, Corona, Madrigal, Blanco; Zuniga, Gonzalez.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Jose Corona
|Defenders:
|Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta Joe
|Midfielders:
|Corona, Madrigal, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso
|Forwards:
|Hernandez, Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez
Monterrey team news
Monterrey manager Martin Demichelis is expected to have a full-strength squad at his disposal, with no injuries and suspensions to deal with.
While Stefan Medina and captain Hector Moreno stand guard at the back, Sergio Canales and German Berterame will be involved in attack.
Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Aguirre, Medina, Moreno, Arteaga; Rodriguez, Torres; Cortizo, Canales, Rojas; Berterame.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos
|Defenders:
|Arteaga, Guzman, Gutierrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Medina, Bustos
|Midfielders:
|Torres, Canales, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez, Ramirez
|Forwards:
|Berterame, Vazquez, De la Rossa
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tijuana and Monterrey across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|February 28, 2024
|Tijuana 1-1 Monterrey
|Liga MX
|October 25, 2023
|Monterrey 3-1 Tijuana
|Liga MX
|April 1, 2023
|Monterrey 4-0 Tijuana
|Liga MX
|August 28, 2022
|Tijuana 0-3 Monterrey
|Liga MX
|April 30, 2022
|Monterrey 2-0 Tijuana
|Liga MX