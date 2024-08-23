This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Tijuana vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXTijuanaMonterreyTijuana vs Monterrey

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana are set to play hosts to current Liga MX leaders Monterrey at Estadio Caliente on Friday.

Both sides have returned to winning ways in the league following their respective Leagues Cup exits, as Los Xolos and Rayados come into the tie after defeating Santos Laguna and Puebla, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tijuana vs Monterrey kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 23, 2024
Kick-off time:8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Caliente

The Liga MX match between Tijuana and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET on Friday, August 23, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tijuana vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Carlos Valenzuela is sidelined with a knee injury, while Kevin Castaneda and Christian Rivera are doubts due to their respective knocks.

Jose Antonio Rodriguez is likely to return in between the sticks, with Jose Raul Zuniga joined by Carlos Gonzalez in attack.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Mejia, Bilbao, Gomez, Diaz; Alvarez, Corona, Madrigal, Blanco; Zuniga, Gonzalez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Jose Corona
Defenders:Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta Joe
Midfielders:Corona, Madrigal, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso
Forwards:Hernandez, Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez

Monterrey team news

Monterrey manager Martin Demichelis is expected to have a full-strength squad at his disposal, with no injuries and suspensions to deal with.

While Stefan Medina and captain Hector Moreno stand guard at the back, Sergio Canales and German Berterame will be involved in attack.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Aguirre, Medina, Moreno, Arteaga; Rodriguez, Torres; Cortizo, Canales, Rojas; Berterame.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos
Defenders:Arteaga, Guzman, Gutierrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Medina, Bustos
Midfielders:Torres, Canales, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez, Ramirez
Forwards:Berterame, Vazquez, De la Rossa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tijuana and Monterrey across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
February 28, 2024Tijuana 1-1 MonterreyLiga MX
October 25, 2023Monterrey 3-1 TijuanaLiga MX
April 1, 2023Monterrey 4-0 TijuanaLiga MX
August 28, 2022Tijuana 0-3 MonterreyLiga MX
April 30, 2022Monterrey 2-0 TijuanaLiga MX

Useful links

