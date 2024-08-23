How to watch today's Tijuana vs Monterrey Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Monterrey, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana are set to play hosts to current Liga MX leaders Monterrey at Estadio Caliente on Friday.

Both sides have returned to winning ways in the league following their respective Leagues Cup exits, as Los Xolos and Rayados come into the tie after defeating Santos Laguna and Puebla, respectively.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tijuana vs Monterrey kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET Venue: Estadio Caliente

The Liga MX match between Tijuana and Monterrey will be played at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:05 pm PT / 11:05 pm ET on Friday, August 23, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tijuana vs Monterrey online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Monterrey will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream and TUDN.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

Carlos Valenzuela is sidelined with a knee injury, while Kevin Castaneda and Christian Rivera are doubts due to their respective knocks.

Jose Antonio Rodriguez is likely to return in between the sticks, with Jose Raul Zuniga joined by Carlos Gonzalez in attack.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Mejia, Bilbao, Gomez, Diaz; Alvarez, Corona, Madrigal, Blanco; Zuniga, Gonzalez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Jose Corona Defenders: Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta Joe Midfielders: Corona, Madrigal, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso Forwards: Hernandez, Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez

Monterrey team news

Monterrey manager Martin Demichelis is expected to have a full-strength squad at his disposal, with no injuries and suspensions to deal with.

While Stefan Medina and captain Hector Moreno stand guard at the back, Sergio Canales and German Berterame will be involved in attack.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Aguirre, Medina, Moreno, Arteaga; Rodriguez, Torres; Cortizo, Canales, Rojas; Berterame.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Arteaga, Guzman, Gutierrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Medina, Bustos Midfielders: Torres, Canales, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez, Ramirez Forwards: Berterame, Vazquez, De la Rossa

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tijuana and Monterrey across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 28, 2024 Tijuana 1-1 Monterrey Liga MX October 25, 2023 Monterrey 3-1 Tijuana Liga MX April 1, 2023 Monterrey 4-0 Tijuana Liga MX August 28, 2022 Tijuana 0-3 Monterrey Liga MX April 30, 2022 Monterrey 2-0 Tijuana Liga MX

