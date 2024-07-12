This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Xolos Chivas Dónde Ver Apertura 2024Getty
Liga MX
team-logo
Estadio Caliente
team-logo
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Tijuana vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Liga MXTijuanaCD GuadalajaraTijuana vs CD Guadalajara

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana and Chivas will aim to build on their winning start in the 2024-25 Liga MX season when the two sides clash at Estadio Caliente on Friday.

Los Xolos picked up a 2-1 win over Queretaro in their opening league fixture, while the visitors managed a goalless draw at home against Toluca.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tijuana vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium

Date:July 12, 2024
Kick-off time:8 pm PT / 11 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Caliente

The Liga MX match between Tijuana and Chivas will be played at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Friday, July 12, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tijuana vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

ViXWatch here

In the US, the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

The hosts will remain without midfielder Carlos Valenzuela until late August due to a knee injury.

Bagging the winner after coming off the bench, Domingo Blanco could be rewarded with a start in support of Carlos Gonzalez in attack.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Mejia, Bilbao, Gomez, Diaz; Rivera, Madrigal; Alvarez, Reynoso, Blanco; Gonzalez

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Rodriguez, Jose Corona
Defenders:Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta
Midfielders:Joe Corona, Madrigal, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso
Forwards:Hernandez, Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez

Chivas team news

Chicharito should continue to feature upfront, while Fidel Barajas is likely to get the nod ahead of Carlos Cisneros on the left flank.

Goalkeeper Raul Rangel will eye another clean sheet, with Erick Guiterrez possibly dropping out to accommodate Victor Guzman alongside Fernando Beltran in midfield.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Orozco, Castillo; Guzman, Beltran; Cowell, Alvarado, Barajas; Chicharito

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Whalley, Rangel
Defenders:Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, C. Cisneros, L. Sepulveda, Martinez
Midfielders:Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Cowell, Beltran, Aguirre, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla
Forwards:Chicharito, Marin, Brigido, A. Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tijuana and Chivas across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
January 26, 2024Tijuana 1-1 ChivasLiga MX
August 22, 2023Chivas 1-0 TijuanaLiga MX
February 15, 2023Chivas 2-1 TijuanaLiga MX
September 7, 2022Tijuana 1-2 ChivasLiga MX
April 19, 2022Chivas 2-1 TijuanaLiga MX

Useful links

