How to watch today's Tijuana vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Chivas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tijuana and Chivas will aim to build on their winning start in the 2024-25 Liga MX season when the two sides clash at Estadio Caliente on Friday.

Los Xolos picked up a 2-1 win over Queretaro in their opening league fixture, while the visitors managed a goalless draw at home against Toluca.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tijuana vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET Venue: Estadio Caliente

The Liga MX match between Tijuana and Chivas will be played at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Friday, July 12, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tijuana vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).

Team news & squads

Tijuana team news

The hosts will remain without midfielder Carlos Valenzuela until late August due to a knee injury.

Bagging the winner after coming off the bench, Domingo Blanco could be rewarded with a start in support of Carlos Gonzalez in attack.

Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Mejia, Bilbao, Gomez, Diaz; Rivera, Madrigal; Alvarez, Reynoso, Blanco; Gonzalez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Jose Corona Defenders: Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta Midfielders: Joe Corona, Madrigal, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso Forwards: Hernandez, Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez

Chivas team news

Chicharito should continue to feature upfront, while Fidel Barajas is likely to get the nod ahead of Carlos Cisneros on the left flank.

Goalkeeper Raul Rangel will eye another clean sheet, with Erick Guiterrez possibly dropping out to accommodate Victor Guzman alongside Fernando Beltran in midfield.

Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Orozco, Castillo; Guzman, Beltran; Cowell, Alvarado, Barajas; Chicharito

Position Players Goalkeepers: Whalley, Rangel Defenders: Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, C. Cisneros, L. Sepulveda, Martinez Midfielders: Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Cowell, Beltran, Aguirre, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla Forwards: Chicharito, Marin, Brigido, A. Gonzalez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tijuana and Chivas across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 26, 2024 Tijuana 1-1 Chivas Liga MX August 22, 2023 Chivas 1-0 Tijuana Liga MX February 15, 2023 Chivas 2-1 Tijuana Liga MX September 7, 2022 Tijuana 1-2 Chivas Liga MX April 19, 2022 Chivas 2-1 Tijuana Liga MX

