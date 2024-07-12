How to watch today's Tijuana vs Chivas Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Tijuana and Chivas will aim to build on their winning start in the 2024-25 Liga MX season when the two sides clash at Estadio Caliente on Friday.
Los Xolos picked up a 2-1 win over Queretaro in their opening league fixture, while the visitors managed a goalless draw at home against Toluca.
Tijuana vs Chivas kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8 pm PT / 11 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Caliente
The Liga MX match between Tijuana and Chivas will be played at Estadio Caliente in Tijuana, Mexico.
It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Friday, July 12, in the United States (US).
How to watch Tijuana vs Chivas online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the Liga MX match between Tijuana and Chivas will be available to watch and stream online live through ViX (with Sling TV).
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
Team news & squads
Tijuana team news
The hosts will remain without midfielder Carlos Valenzuela until late August due to a knee injury.
Bagging the winner after coming off the bench, Domingo Blanco could be rewarded with a start in support of Carlos Gonzalez in attack.
Tijuana possible XI: Rodriguez; Mejia, Bilbao, Gomez, Diaz; Rivera, Madrigal; Alvarez, Reynoso, Blanco; Gonzalez
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Rodriguez, Jose Corona
|Defenders:
|Fernandez, Diaz, Parra, Barbosa, Mejia, Monarrez, Gomez, Bilbao, Balanta
|Midfielders:
|Joe Corona, Madrigal, Castaneda, Alvarez, Rivera, Vega, Armenta, Contreras, Tona, Blanco, Reynoso
|Forwards:
|Hernandez, Zuniga, Gonzalez, Vazquez
Chivas team news
Chicharito should continue to feature upfront, while Fidel Barajas is likely to get the nod ahead of Carlos Cisneros on the left flank.
Goalkeeper Raul Rangel will eye another clean sheet, with Erick Guiterrez possibly dropping out to accommodate Victor Guzman alongside Fernando Beltran in midfield.
Chivas possible XI: Rangel; Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Orozco, Castillo; Guzman, Beltran; Cowell, Alvarado, Barajas; Chicharito
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Whalley, Rangel
|Defenders:
|Mozo, G. Sepulveda, Briseno, Orozco, Sanchez, Olivas, Castillo, C. Cisneros, L. Sepulveda, Martinez
|Midfielders:
|Guzman, Perez, Govea, Brizuela, Gutierrez, Cowell, Beltran, Aguirre, Alvarado, F. Gonzalez, Barajas, Padilla
|Forwards:
|Chicharito, Marin, Brigido, A. Gonzalez
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tijuana and Chivas across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 26, 2024
|Tijuana 1-1 Chivas
|Liga MX
|August 22, 2023
|Chivas 1-0 Tijuana
|Liga MX
|February 15, 2023
|Chivas 2-1 Tijuana
|Liga MX
|September 7, 2022
|Tijuana 1-2 Chivas
|Liga MX
|April 19, 2022
|Chivas 2-1 Tijuana
|Liga MX