How to watch today's Tigres vs Tijuana Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Tijuana, as well as kick-off time and team news.

El Volcan will stage the Liga MX clash between Tigres and Tijuana on Tuesday.

Veljko Paunovic's side is unbeaten in Clausura 2025 but had to force a 1-1 draw off Chivas last time out. Meanwhile, Tijuana picked up a 2-1 win over Queretaro over the weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres vs Tijuana online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX match between Tigres and Tijuana will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo and FOX Deportes.

Tigres vs Tijuana kick-off time

Liga MX - Clausura Estadio Universitario/El Volcan

The Liga MX match between Tigres and Tijuana will be played at Estadio Universitario/El Volcan in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Tuesday, January 28, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Andre-Pierre Gignac, Diego Sanchez and Marcelo Flores will be unavailable for a few more games due to injuries, while Osvaldo Rodriguez and Rafael Guerrero are doubts with knee and ankle issues, respectively.

Paunovic named an unchanged lineup for three straight games and he will likely stick with a similar composition here.

Romulo recently completed his move to Los Tigres, and it may be too soon for the Brazilian defender to start with his new side.

Tijuana team news

Los Xolos boss Juan Carlos Osorio appears to have a full-strength squad at his disposal, and will be tempted to name an unchanged side from the Queretaro win.

As such, Raul Zuniga could start ahead of Jesus Hernandez up front once again, while Emanuel Reynoso was preferred over Ivan Tona in the number 10 role last time out.

Meanwhile, the likes of Aaron Mejia, Unai Bilbao and Joe Corona are likely to keep their places in the XI.

