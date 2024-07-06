How to watch today's Tigres vs Necaxa Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Tigres and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres and Necaxa will kick off their fresh Liga MX campaign when they clash at Estadio Universitario on Saturday.

The hosts are coming off a 2-1 loss to Club America in the Supercopa MX tie, while Los Rayos signed out from the last season with a 2-1 loss at Pachuca.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres vs Necaxa kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT Venue: Estadio Universitario

The Liga MX match between Tigres and Necaxa will be played at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT on Saturday, July 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tigres vs Necaxa online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Liga MX match between Tigres and Necaxa will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a 7-day trial), FOX and FOX Deportes.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tigres team news

Goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman continues to serve his 11-match in Liga MX, so Carlos Rodriguez will retain his place in between the sticks.

The line-up will be similar to the one that faced America last weekend, with Andre-Pierre Gignac leading the line. Luis Quinones and Francisco Cordova will support from the wide areas.

Tigres possible XI: Rodriguez; Aquino, Pizarro, Reyes, Angulo; Gorriaran, Carioca; Quinones, Brunetta, Cordova; Gignac.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Ortega Defenders: Samir, Purata, Reyes, Garza, Tercero, Aquino, Angulo, Ordonez Midfielders: Carioca, Vigon, Gorriaran, Brunetta, Lainez, Ayala, Pizarro, Pizzuto, Quinones, Flores, Fierro, Herrera Forwards: Ibanez, Gignac

Necaxa team news

Necaxa have roped in Raul Sandoval and Kevin Rosero, while the likes of Jair Cortes and Edgar Mendez have exited the club. Facundo Batista has joined Penarol on loan.

Manager Eduardo Fentanes will have a full-strength squad at his disposal.

Necaxa possible XI: Unsain; Alcantar, Pena, Montes, Oliveros; Gomez, Sandoval; Garnica, Palavecino, Monreal; Cambindo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Unsain, Gudino Defenders: Martinez, Oliveros, Pena, Mayorga, Alcantar, Gutierrez, Montes Midfielders: Paradela, Jurado, Sandoval, Andrade, Garnica, Gomez, Alvarez, Arce Jr., Palavecino Forwards: Cambindo, Monreal, Rosero, Cortez

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tigres and Necaxa across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 20, 2024 Tigres 5-2 Necaxa Liga MX August 20, 2023 Necaxa 0-3 Tigres Liga MX March 3, 2023 Necaxa 0-1 Tigres Liga MX October 8, 2022 Tigres 2-0 Necaxa Liga MX August 27, 2022 Tigres 0-0 Necaxa Liga MX

Useful links