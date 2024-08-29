This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Liga MX Femenil
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Tigres Femenil vs Necaxa Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Tigres and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres Femenil will be looking to claim their fifth straight win in all competitions when Las Amazonas face Necaxa Femenil in Thursday's Liga MX Femenil game at Estadio Universitario.

Amid a four-game winning run, Mila Martinez's side opened their CONCACAF W Champions Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Monterrey before Sunday's 3-0 league win against Santos Laguna.

On the other hand, Necaxa will be aiming to snap a four-game losing run after last falling prey to Atlas on Monday.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Tigres Femenil vs Necaxa Femenil online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FOX DeportesWatch here
FOXWatch here

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Femenil match between Tigres and Necaxa will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes and FOX.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Tigres Femenil vs Necaxa Femenil kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 29, 2024
Kick-off time:8:06 pm PT / 11:06 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Universitario

The Liga MX Femenil match between Tigres and Necaxa will be played at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:06 pm PT / 11:06 pm ET on Thursday, August 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tigres Femenil team news

Given her side's fixture congestion, Martinez may offer rest to the likes of Alison Gonzalez, Jenni Hermoso and Fernanda Elizondo, although the trio can feature off the bench.

Natalia Villarreal may continue at left-back, while Maricarmen Reyes could start upfront.

Tigres Femenil possible XI: Santiago; Rodriguez, Ferral, Lopez, Villarreal; Delgado; Kgatlana, Rangel, Mayor, Ovalle; Reyes.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Santiago, Solis, I. Gonzalez
Defenders:Colin, Sierra, Espinoza, Lopez, Seica, Ferral, Villarreal, Rodriguez, Palomo, Munoz
Midfielders:Delgado, Mayor, Rangel, Ovalle, Cruz, Reyes, Montoya, Hernandez
Forwards:Elizondo, Hermoso, Kgatlana, Flores, A. Gonzalez, Ramirez

Necaxa Femenil team news

Las Centellas manager Miguel Ramirez may bring back Mariana Ramos ahead of Perla Navarrete, alongside Allison Veloz in attack.

Elsewhere, Ana Gabriela Huerta may get the nod in the middle.

Necaxa Femenil possible XI: Vinoly; Myvett, De Leon, A. Hernandez, Munoz; Alonso, Acosta, Huerta, Velazquez; Veloz, Ramos.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:V. Martinez, Vinoly, O. Martinez
Defenders:A. Hernandez, Gonzalez, Munox, Myvett, De Leon, Cruz
Midfielders:Huerta, Pineda, Barranco, Acosta, Navarrete, Velazquez, Alonso, Fuentes, Jimenez
Forwards:I. Hernandez, Gomez, Aceves, Veloz, Reyes, Ramos

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tigres Femenil and Necaxa Femenil across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
April 29, 2024Tigres 3-1 NecaxaLiga MX Femenil
November 3, 2023Necaxa 1-3 TigresLiga MX Femenil
April 24, 2023Necaxa 1-4 TigresLiga MX Femenil
July 29, 2022Tigres 2-0 NecaxaLiga MX Femenil
January 10, 2022Necaxa 1-3 TigresLiga MX Femenil

Useful links

