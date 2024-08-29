How to watch today's Tigres Femenil vs Necaxa Femenil game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX Femenil match between Tigres and Necaxa, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Tigres Femenil will be looking to claim their fifth straight win in all competitions when Las Amazonas face Necaxa Femenil in Thursday's Liga MX Femenil game at Estadio Universitario.

Amid a four-game winning run, Mila Martinez's side opened their CONCACAF W Champions Cup campaign with a 3-0 win over Monterrey before Sunday's 3-0 league win against Santos Laguna.

On the other hand, Necaxa will be aiming to snap a four-game losing run after last falling prey to Atlas on Monday.

How to watch Tigres Femenil vs Necaxa Femenil online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Liga MX Femenil match between Tigres and Necaxa will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), FOX Deportes and FOX.

Tigres Femenil vs Necaxa Femenil kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:06 pm PT / 11:06 pm ET Venue: Estadio Universitario

The Liga MX Femenil match between Tigres and Necaxa will be played at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8:06 pm PT / 11:06 pm ET on Thursday, August 29, in the US.

Team news & squads

Tigres Femenil team news

Given her side's fixture congestion, Martinez may offer rest to the likes of Alison Gonzalez, Jenni Hermoso and Fernanda Elizondo, although the trio can feature off the bench.

Natalia Villarreal may continue at left-back, while Maricarmen Reyes could start upfront.

Tigres Femenil possible XI: Santiago; Rodriguez, Ferral, Lopez, Villarreal; Delgado; Kgatlana, Rangel, Mayor, Ovalle; Reyes.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Santiago, Solis, I. Gonzalez Defenders: Colin, Sierra, Espinoza, Lopez, Seica, Ferral, Villarreal, Rodriguez, Palomo, Munoz Midfielders: Delgado, Mayor, Rangel, Ovalle, Cruz, Reyes, Montoya, Hernandez Forwards: Elizondo, Hermoso, Kgatlana, Flores, A. Gonzalez, Ramirez

Necaxa Femenil team news

Las Centellas manager Miguel Ramirez may bring back Mariana Ramos ahead of Perla Navarrete, alongside Allison Veloz in attack.

Elsewhere, Ana Gabriela Huerta may get the nod in the middle.

Necaxa Femenil possible XI: Vinoly; Myvett, De Leon, A. Hernandez, Munoz; Alonso, Acosta, Huerta, Velazquez; Veloz, Ramos.

Position Players Goalkeepers: V. Martinez, Vinoly, O. Martinez Defenders: A. Hernandez, Gonzalez, Munox, Myvett, De Leon, Cruz Midfielders: Huerta, Pineda, Barranco, Acosta, Navarrete, Velazquez, Alonso, Fuentes, Jimenez Forwards: I. Hernandez, Gomez, Aceves, Veloz, Reyes, Ramos

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tigres Femenil and Necaxa Femenil across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 29, 2024 Tigres 3-1 Necaxa Liga MX Femenil November 3, 2023 Necaxa 1-3 Tigres Liga MX Femenil April 24, 2023 Necaxa 1-4 Tigres Liga MX Femenil July 29, 2022 Tigres 2-0 Necaxa Liga MX Femenil January 10, 2022 Necaxa 1-3 Tigres Liga MX Femenil

