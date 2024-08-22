This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Tigres v Monterrey - Campeon de Campeones 2024 Liga MX FemenilGetty Images Sport
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Tigres Femenil vs Monterrey Femenil CONCACAF W Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TigresMonterreyLiga MX Femenil

How to watch the CONCACAF W Champions Cup match online between Tigres Femenil and Monterrey Femenil, as well as kick-off time and team news

Tigres Femenil and Monterrey Femenil will clash in Thursday's ClasicoRegio in the inaugural CONCACAF W Champions Cup at Estadio Universitario.

It should be an interesting contest between the six-time Liga MX Femenil champions and current Campeon of Campeonas winners.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Tigres Femenil vs Monterrey Femenil kick-off time & stadium

Date:August 22, 2024
Kick-off time:6 pm PT / 9 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Universitario

The CONCACAF W Champions Cup match online between Tigres Femenil and Monterrey Femenil will be played at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Thursday, August 22, in the United States (US).

How to watch Tigres Femenil vs Monterrey Femenil online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the CONCACAF W Champions Cup match online between Tigres Femenil and Monterrey Femenil will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), ESPN Deportes and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Tigres Femenil team news

South African forward Thembi Kgatlana should be the main threat going forward.

Greta Espinoza and Ana Seica could partner at the heart of defense, with stars Jaqueline Ovalle and Jennifer Hermoso also expected to make the XI.

Tigres Femenil possible XI: I. Gonzalez; Villarreal, Espinoza, Seica, Rodriguez; Cruz, Delgado, Ovalle, Rangel; Kgatlana, Hermoso.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Santiago, Solis, I. Gonzalez
Defenders:Colin, Sierra, Espinoza, Lopez, Seica, Ferral, Villarreal, Rodriguez, Palomo, Munoz
Midfielders:Delgado, Mayor, Rangel, Ovalle, Cruz, Reyes, Montoya, Hernandez
Forwards:Elizondo, Hermoso, Kgatlana, Flores, A. Gonzalez, Ramirez

Monterrey Femenil team news

Analu, Katty Martinez and Jermaine Seoposenwe are likely to make up the front-line, with Nicole Perez featuring through the middle.

Captain Rebeca Bernal is the main force at the back, while Christina Burkenroad remains vital to Rayadas with key assists.

Monterrey Femenil possible XI: Tajonar; K. Bernal, R. Bernal, Sanchez, Van Dongen; Calderon, Perez, Burkenroad; Analu, K. Martinez, Seoposenwe.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Paz, Tajonar, Manrique
Defenders:Monroy, Sanchez, R. Bernal, Van Dongen, Rodriguez, K. Bernal, Calderon, Del Campo, Cazares
Midfielders:Arce, Evangelista, Perez, Simental, Plata, Macias, D. Garcia, Servin, S. Martinez
Forwards:Burkenroad, Delgadillo, Seoposenwe, L. Garcia, Analu, K. Martinez

Head-to-Head Record

The table below shows the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tigres Femenil and Monterrey Femenil across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 15, 2024Monterrey 0-0 TigresLiga MX Femenil
November 20, 2023Tigres 1-0 MonterreyLiga MX Femenil
November 17, 2023Monterrey 0-0 TigresLiga MX Femenil
October 19, 2023Tigres 1-3 MonterreyLiga MX Femenil
March 25, 2023Monterrey 1-1 TigresLiga MX Femenil

Useful links

