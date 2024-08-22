How to watch today's Tigres Femenil vs Monterrey Femenil CONCACAF W Champions Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Tigres Femenil and Monterrey Femenil will clash in Thursday's ClasicoRegio in the inaugural CONCACAF W Champions Cup at Estadio Universitario.
It should be an interesting contest between the six-time Liga MX Femenil champions and current Campeon of Campeonas winners.
Tigres Femenil vs Monterrey Femenil kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|August 22, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm PT / 9 pm ET
|Venue:
|Estadio Universitario
The CONCACAF W Champions Cup match online between Tigres Femenil and Monterrey Femenil will be played at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza, Mexico.
It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Thursday, August 22, in the United States (US).
How to watch Tigres Femenil vs Monterrey Femenil online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the CONCACAF W Champions Cup match online between Tigres Femenil and Monterrey Femenil will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), ESPN Deportes and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
Tigres Femenil team news
South African forward Thembi Kgatlana should be the main threat going forward.
Greta Espinoza and Ana Seica could partner at the heart of defense, with stars Jaqueline Ovalle and Jennifer Hermoso also expected to make the XI.
Tigres Femenil possible XI: I. Gonzalez; Villarreal, Espinoza, Seica, Rodriguez; Cruz, Delgado, Ovalle, Rangel; Kgatlana, Hermoso.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Santiago, Solis, I. Gonzalez
|Defenders:
|Colin, Sierra, Espinoza, Lopez, Seica, Ferral, Villarreal, Rodriguez, Palomo, Munoz
|Midfielders:
|Delgado, Mayor, Rangel, Ovalle, Cruz, Reyes, Montoya, Hernandez
|Forwards:
|Elizondo, Hermoso, Kgatlana, Flores, A. Gonzalez, Ramirez
Monterrey Femenil team news
Analu, Katty Martinez and Jermaine Seoposenwe are likely to make up the front-line, with Nicole Perez featuring through the middle.
Captain Rebeca Bernal is the main force at the back, while Christina Burkenroad remains vital to Rayadas with key assists.
Monterrey Femenil possible XI: Tajonar; K. Bernal, R. Bernal, Sanchez, Van Dongen; Calderon, Perez, Burkenroad; Analu, K. Martinez, Seoposenwe.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Paz, Tajonar, Manrique
|Defenders:
|Monroy, Sanchez, R. Bernal, Van Dongen, Rodriguez, K. Bernal, Calderon, Del Campo, Cazares
|Midfielders:
|Arce, Evangelista, Perez, Simental, Plata, Macias, D. Garcia, Servin, S. Martinez
|Forwards:
|Burkenroad, Delgadillo, Seoposenwe, L. Garcia, Analu, K. Martinez
Head-to-Head Record
The table below shows the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Tigres Femenil and Monterrey Femenil across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|March 15, 2024
|Monterrey 0-0 Tigres
|Liga MX Femenil
|November 20, 2023
|Tigres 1-0 Monterrey
|Liga MX Femenil
|November 17, 2023
|Monterrey 0-0 Tigres
|Liga MX Femenil
|October 19, 2023
|Tigres 1-3 Monterrey
|Liga MX Femenil
|March 25, 2023
|Monterrey 1-1 Tigres
|Liga MX Femenil