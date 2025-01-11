How to watch today's Texas vs Tennessee NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas vs Tennessee NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (14-1, 1-1 SEC) travel to Austin on Saturday to square off against the Texas Longhorns (11-4, 0-2 SEC) in a pivotal SEC clash at the Moody Center.

Tennessee tasted defeat for the first time this season, managing just 43 points in a blowout loss to Florida. While their defense has been their saving grace throughout the season, offensive shortcomings are raising eyebrows, especially in conference play. Despite opening the campaign with 14 straight victories, the Vols’ offensive struggles against Florida have sparked skepticism. The big question for Tennessee now is whether their offense can regroup in a tough road environment.

Texas, meanwhile, hit a rough patch with consecutive SEC losses to Texas A&M and Auburn. Prior to these setbacks, the Longhorns were cruising, winning seven of eight games, though much of that success came against less formidable opponents. Facing the nation’s top-ranked team provides a crucial test and could set the tone for the Longhorns' season.

The Longhorns, ranked 38th by KenPom, fell to Texas A&M (80-60) on the road and Auburn (87-82) at home earlier this week. Before diving into SEC play, Texas secured four straight victories against mid-major programs like Northwestern State and New Mex. State. However, their 0-2 record against Quad 1 opponents has them ranked 42nd in the NET rankings. A win against Tennessee would be a massive confidence booster, while a third straight loss could spell trouble, especially with road games against Oklahoma and Florida looming.

Texas Longhorns vs Tennessee Volunteers: Date and tip-off time

The Longhorns and the Volunteers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Date Saturday, January 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue Moody Center Location Austin, Texas

How to watch Texas Longhorns vs Tennessee Volunteers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Texas Longhorns and the Tennessee Volunteers on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Texas Longhorns team news & key performers

Texas is reeling after a narrow 87-82 home loss to #2 Auburn on Tuesday. The Longhorns trailed by 12 at halftime and couldn't overcome the deficit. Arthur Kaluma, a senior forward and Kansas State transfer, was sensational, leading the team with 34 points on 12-of-16 shooting. Junior Jordan Pope chipped in 19 points and three steals while converting all 11 of his free throw attempts.

Freshman wing Tre Johnson (6ft 6in, 190 pounds), a projected lottery pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, leads Texas with 184 points, shooting 46% from the field and 40.2% from three-point range. Arthur Kaluma contributes 18.4 points, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.0 steals per game, boasting impressive shooting splits of 55.1% from the floor and 52.4% from long distance. The Longhorns are 62nd in total rebounding percentage and rank 21st in assist-to-turnover ratio. Guard Chendall Weaver (hip) is questionable for Saturday’s contest.

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

The Volunteers, who looked like strong Final Four contenders during their 14-0 start, were brought down to earth in a 73-43 dismantling at the hands of Florida. The game was never competitive, with Tennessee hitting just four shots in the first half and trailing by as many as 36 points. Chris Lanier, a transfer from North Florida, led the Vols with 10 points but struggled mightily, shooting 3-of-16. Overall, Tennessee shot a dismal 21% from the field and 14% from beyond the arc (4-of-29), while being outrebounded by 14.

Despite the blowout loss, the Volunteers remain highly regarded, ranked 6th overall in KenPom with the third-best defense in Adjusted Defensive Efficiency. Lanier averages 19.6 points per game, shooting 43.6% overall and 44.2% from deep. Senior guard Zakai Zeigler adds 11.6 points, 7.5 assists, and 1.9 steals per game, although he is shooting just 38% from the field and 29% from three-point range.