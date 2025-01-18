Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas A&M vs LSU Tigers NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

It's a Southeastern Conference showdown on the hardwood as the LSU Tigers make their way to the Lone Star State to face off against the 11th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday night.

For the first time this season, the Aggies find themselves on a losing streak. Following a hard-fought loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas A&M suffered a decisive double-digit defeat at the hands of the Kentucky Wildcats. This comes after the Aggies rode the high of a nine-game winning streak, underscoring the unpredictable nature of SEC basketball.

With their recent setbacks, Texas A&M aims to rebound at Reed Arena, where they boast an 8-1 record on home court. Meanwhile, the visiting Tigers, who have dropped three of their last four games, hope to spoil the party. LSU's most recent outing resulted in a 78-74 victory over Arkansas, giving them a bit of momentum heading into this matchup.

The question remains: Can the Aggies avoid their first three-game skid since February of last year, or will LSU leave College Station with a statement win?

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers: Date and tip-off time

The Aggies and the Tigers will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Date Saturday, January 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Reed Arena Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Aggies and the Tigers on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: ESPN+

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Texas A&M Aggies vs LSU Tigers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas A&M Aggies team news & key performers

The Aggies enter the matchup averaging 76.9 points per game, placing them 136th in the nation in scoring offense. Their dominance on the boards is evident, ranking 11th nationally with 41.6 rebounds per contest, while they tally 12.4 assists per game. Defensively, Texas A&M has been a formidable unit, allowing just 66.3 points per game, which ranks 54th in the country.

Zhuric Phelps leads the scoring charge with 15.8 points and five rebounds per contest, while Wade Taylor IV adds 15.7 points and 4.8 assists per game. Henry Coleman III is another reliable contributor with 8.2 points and five boards. Depth comes in the form of Hayden Hefner, Jace Carter, Solomon Washington, Pharrel Payne, Manny Obaseki, and Andersson Garcia, who all play vital roles for head coach Buzz Williams.

The Aggies are shooting 42.9% from the field, ranking 281st nationally. From beyond the arc, they average 6.8 three-pointers per game but connect at a modest 30.3% rate, leaving them 323rd in Division I. Free-throw shooting has been another area of concern, as they’ve converted just 68.9% of their attempts, ranking 268th nationally.

Injury-wise, Wade Taylor IV remains questionable, having last played on January 4.

LSU Tigers team news & key performers

The Tigers bring an up-tempo offense to the table, averaging 81 points per game, which places them 53rd nationally in scoring. They've been strong on the boards, pulling down 39.4 rebounds per contest (38th) while dishing out 14.1 assists per game. However, LSU's defense has been less reliable, ranking 126th in scoring defense and allowing 69.7 points per night.

Cam Carter has been the standout performer for LSU, averaging 17.7 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. Supporting him are Jordan Sears (13.9 points, 3.4 rebounds), Jalen Reed (11.1 points, 6.5 rebounds), and Vyctorius Miller (10.1 points). Additionally, Dji Bailey contributes 10.2 points and 4.4 rebounds, while other key players like Daimion Collins, Cory Chest, Curtis Givens III, Robert Miller III, and Derek Fountain provide depth in the rotation under head coach Matt McMahon.

The Tigers are shooting an efficient 47.1% from the field while hitting 8.1 three-pointers per game at a 32.2% clip. At the free-throw line, they've been solid, knocking down 76.3% of their opportunities, ranking 46th nationally.

Injury concerns persist for LSU, with Jalen Reed sidelined for the season after tearing his ACL in early December. Vyctorius Miller remains questionable after last appearing on January 11.