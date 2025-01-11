How to watch today's Texas A&M vs Alabama NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Texas A&M versus Alabama NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Saturday's college basketball lineup offers a marquee showdown featuring the 5th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide (13-2, 2-0 SEC) and the 10th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies (13-2, 2-0 SEC). Both squads are currently staking their claim as potential Final Four contenders.

Meanwhile, the Aggies are enjoying a nine-game winning streak, with their only losses coming early in the season against UCF and Oregon. They’ve since secured victories over formidable opponents like Ohio State, Creighton, Purdue, Texas, and Oklahoma.

The Crimson Tide enter this clash riding a seven-game winning streak. Their only setbacks came against Purdue and Oregon, but they’ve tallied impressive victories over notable programs like Illinois, Houston, North Carolina, Creighton, and Oklahoma.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Texas A&M vs Alabama NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Texas A&M Aggies vs Alabama Crimson Tide: Date and tip-off time

The Aggies and the Crimson Tide will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 11, 2025, at 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas.

Date Saturday, January 11, 2025 Tip-off Time 8:00 pm ET/5:00 pm PT Venue Reed Arena Location College Station, Texas

How to watch Texas A&M Aggies vs Alabama Crimson Tide on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Aggies and the Crimson Tide on:

TV Channel: ESPN

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Texas A&M Aggies vs Alabama Crimson Tide play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Texas A&M Aggies team news & key performers

In their latest contest, the Aggies edged past Oklahoma thanks to a career-high 34 points from senior guard Zhuric Phelps, including a clutch three-pointer in the final 20 seconds. Despite shooting just 44% from the field, Texas A&M dominated the paint with a 16-point advantage and capitalized on the Sooners’ 18 turnovers to score 30 points.

Zhuric Phelps has been a standout for the Aggies, averaging 14.8 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.5 steals per game. Additional key contributors include senior guard Wade Taylor IV (15.7 PPG and 4.8 APG), senior forward Henry Coleman III (8.3 PPG and 4.9 RPG), and junior forward Pharrel Payne (8.0 PPG and 4.5 RPG).

KenPom rates Texas A&M as the 15th-best team in the nation, highlighted by a stellar defense ranked 12th in efficiency. The Aggies average 76.7 points per game (143rd) while shooting 43.4% from the floor (260th). Their defense holds opponents to just 63.5 points per game (23rd) on 38.7% shooting (20th).

Alabama Crimson Tide team news & key performers

In their most recent outing, Alabama dismantled South Carolina with a commanding 20-point victory, shooting 54% from the floor and scoring 48 points in the paint. The Gamecocks were down by 17 at halftime and never managed to close the gap.

Mark Sears, a senior guard, leads the charge for Alabama with averages of 18.5 points and 4.5 assists per game. Key supporting players include senior forward Grant Nelson (12.6 PPG and 8.7 RPG), freshman guard Labaron Philon (12.3 PPG and 3.8 APG), and sophomore guard Aden Holloway (10.5 PPG).

According to KenPom, Alabama ranks as the 7th-best team in college basketball, excelling in offensive efficiency (3rd) while ranking 37th defensively. The Crimson Tide are an offensive juggernaut, averaging a nation-leading 90.9 points per game while shooting 47.9% from the field (58th). However, they concede 76.7 points per game (310th) on 40.9% shooting (71st).