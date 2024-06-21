How to watch today's Tennessee vs Texas A&M NCAA Baseball CWS final Game 1: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NCAA Baseball matchup between Tennessee and Texas A&M, as well as team news and start time.

After narrowing the field down to the final two teams, the NCAA D1 Baseball Tournament concludes in Omaha with the Tennessee Volunteers (58-12) and the Texas A&M Aggies (52-13) for the college championship. The two SEC teams will play in a best-of-three series for the title.

The top-ranked Tennessee Volunteers are aiming for their first national championship. Tennessee has finished runner-up in 1951, third in 2001, and fourth in 1995, but has yet to win the championship.

They must first get past Texas A&M, which is ranked third. The Aggies have had an incredible run through the NCAA tournament, building on a great season in the SEC West.

Texas A&M has yet to win the national title, thus whatever happens in 2024, a Southeastern Conference club will win for the first time ever.

Both Tennessee and Texas A&M had to get here through the Sunshine State, with the Vols beating the Florida State Seminoles twice and the Aggies doing the same with the Florida Gators.

The two sides have played each other just once this season despite being in the same conference and the Volunteers walked away with a win. They played in the SEC tournament and the Volunteers won by a final score of 7-4. However, neither team lost a game in Omaha, so it is expected to be a fitting finale for the 2024 college baseball season.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NCAA baseball match, including how to watch, probable pitchers and team news.

Tennessee vs Texas A&M: Date and Start Time

The epic NCAA Baseball battle between Tennessee and Texas A&M will take place on Saturday, June 22, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT, at Charles Schwab Field, in Omaha, NE.

Date Saturday, June 22, 2024 Time 7:30pm ET/ 4:30pm PT Venue Charles Schwab Field Location Omaha, NE

How to watch Tennessee vs Texas A&M online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Streaming: ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NCAA Baseball matchup between Tennessee and Texas A&M live on ESPN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Tennessee Team News

Tennessee baseball's Christian Moore and Blake Burke are playing like superstar hitters in the CWS. Moore and Burke both are 7-for-14 through three games, accounting for 11 runs with eight RBIs at the top of Tennessee's lineup.

Moore went 5-for-6 in UT's opener against Florida State, becoming only the second player in history to bat for a cycle in the CWS. He has two doubles, two triples, and a home run, along with six runs. He has three RBI. Burke has five runs and five RBIs, including a home run.

Texas A&M Team News

Texas A&M does have some significant injuries to touch on here. Star Braden Montgomery (.322/.454/.733) and starting pitcher Shane Sdao (5-1, 2.96 ERA, 1.05 WHIP) each suffered season ending injuries in the super regional series.

Star outfielder Jace LaViollette is also banged up but he has continued to play through a minor injury.

With the Sdao injury, LHP Ryan Pragner (18 GS, 9-1, 2.88 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 93.2 IP, 118 K, 20 BB) is the only true starter that Texas A&M has. However, RHP Justin Lampkin (18 GP, 15 GS, 3-2, 5.00 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 63 IP, 86 K, 20 BB) started both games against Florida in the College World Series.

LHP Evan Aschenbeck (30 GP, 0 GS, 6-1, 10 SV, 1.54 ERA, 0.84 WHIP, 70 IP, 77 K, 12 BB) has been the top bullpen arm all season for Texas.