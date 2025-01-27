How to watch today's Tennessee vs South Carolina NCAA Women's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Tennessee vs South Carolina NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Lady Vols basketball team returns to their home court after a pair of road games, preparing to take on the reigning national champions. No. 17 Tennessee (15-4, 3-4 SEC) is set to face No. 2 South Carolina (19-1, 7-0) at Food City Center on Monday.

The Lady Vols are looking to bounce back from a narrow four-point defeat to No. 7 Texas on Thursday, while South Carolina is riding high after handing No. 4 LSU their first loss of the season with a 66-56 victory on Friday.

The Gamecocks have been unstoppable since their early-season loss to UCLA in nonconference action. Their toughest challenge since then came on Friday, where they edged out No. 4 LSU by 10 points. In SEC play, South Carolina has dominated opponents, winning by an average margin of 26.4 points, including two emphatic 41-point victories, one of which was against then-No. 13 Oklahoma.

Tennessee vs South Carolina: Date and tip-off time

The Volunteers and Gamecocks will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Monday, January 27, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Date Monday, January 27, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Thompson-Boling Arena Location Knoxville, Tennessee

How to watch Tennessee vs South Carolina on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Volunteers and the Gamecocks on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Tennessee Volunteers team news & key performers

On the Lady Vols' side, senior guard Kaiya Wynn is out for the season due to a torn Achilles tendon. Despite this setback, Tennessee boasts a powerful offense, outscoring opponents by an average of 24.0 points per game. They rank first in the nation in scoring, averaging 93.4 points per game, but their defense leaves room for improvement, as they allow 69.4 points per contest, ranking 294th nationally.

Meanwhile, Talaysia Cooper, who began her collegiate career at South Carolina but transferred to Tennessee after averaging just 8.4 minutes per game in her freshman season, has emerged as a key player for the Lady Vols. Although she had to sit out last year due to transferring outside the immediate eligibility window, she now leads the team with 17.8 points per game, adding 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.3 steals to her impressive stat line.

South Carolina Gamecocks team news & key performers

Defensively, the Gamecocks remain as formidable as ever. In their win over LSU, they tallied 13 steals, 11 blocks, and converted turnovers into 22 points. They’re holding SEC teams to just 56.1 points per game on 32.7% shooting – both figures top the conference rankings.

What sets the Gamecocks apart is their depth. Their top two scorers – freshman forward Joyce Edwards (12.2 points per game) and sophomore guard MiLaysia Fulwiley (11.1 points per game) – both come off the bench, showcasing the team’s unparalleled balance.