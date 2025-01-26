Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch TCU vs Baylor NCAAW game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

Baylor gears up for its second consecutive clash with a top-10 opponent as it takes on No. 9 TCU at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth.

Under head coach Nicki Collen, the Bears are off to their best conference start yet, boasting a 6-1 record. Riding the momentum of a five-game conference winning streak, Baylor has been dominant both at home (3-0) and on the road (2-0).

The Bears secured their first ranked win of the season by defeating No. 23 Utah by nine points in Waco. They're 1-1 against AP Top 25 teams, having fallen to No. 1 UCLA by 15 points earlier in the campaign. On the other hand, TCU is coming off a heart-wrenching 60-59 loss to Oklahoma State, despite a stellar performance from Sedona Prince, who delivered 22 points, 13 rebounds, and three blocks. Hailey Van Lith added 12 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks in a strong supporting role.

TCU vs Baylor: Date and tip-off time

The Horned Frogs and Bears will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAA Women's game on Sunday, January 26, 2025, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Date Sunday, January 26, 2025 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Schollmaier Arena Location Fort Worth, Texas

How to watch TCU vs Baylor on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Horned Frogs and the Bears on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

How to listen to TCU vs Baylor play-by-play commentary on radio

TCU Horned Frogs team news & key performers

For TCU, the offensive firepower comes from a trio of players averaging over 15 points per game. Sedona Prince leads the way with 19.1 points, while Hailey Van Lith chips in 18.2, and Madison Conner contributes 15.5. Prince also dominates the glass for the Horned Frogs, pulling down an impressive 9.1 rebounds per game.

Baylor Bears team news & key performers

Baylor's offensive depth has been a key factor this season, with six players averaging double figures. Darianna Littlepage-Buggs leads the charge with 14.2 points per game, followed closely by Aaronette Vonleh, who contributes 13.6. Sarah Andrews is a sharpshooter from deep, leading the team with 135 three-point attempts and converting nearly 35% of them. Impressively, three other Bears shoot over 40% from beyond the arc. On the boards, Baylor leads the conference, hauling in 41.7 rebounds per game, compared to TCU's seventh-ranked 35.0.