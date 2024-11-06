How to watch the the Women's Big Bash League match between Sydney Thunder and Brisbane Heat, as well as start time and team news.

In the 16th match of the 2024 Women's Big Bash League (WBBL), Sydney Thunder Women will go up against Brisbane Heat Women.

Sydney Thunder currently lead the standings, having claimed four points across three matches with a strong net run rate of 1.158. The Thunder have emerged victorious in two of their three games, including a commanding win over Adelaide Strikers Women by 64 runs in their last outing. Batting first at North Sydney Oval, they posted a hefty 212-5 and then dismissed the Strikers for 148.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Heat sit in fourth place, also with four points, but from four games, and hold a net run rate of 0.133. After a promising start with two consecutive wins, they’ve hit a slump with back-to-back losses, and they'll be eager to regain their footing. In their latest game, Brisbane fell short against Perth Scorchers Women at the WACA. Set a target of 143, the Heat were bowled out for 114, resulting in a 28-run defeat.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sydney vs Brisbane Women's Big Bash League match online - TV channels & live streams

TV Channel: Willow TV

Streaming service: Fubo

In the United States (US), the match between West Indies and England will be available to watch on Willow TV. Streaming options are available on Fubo.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Sydney vs Brisbane Women's Big Bash League start time, weather conditions & pitch report

Date: Thursday, November 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:05 am ET/ 10:05 am PT Venue: W.A.C.A. Ground Location: East Perth, Australia

The Women's Big Bash League cricket match between Sydney and Brisbane will be played at W.A.C.A Ground in East Perth, Australia.

It will kick off at 1:05 am ET/ 10:05 am PT on Thursday, November 7, 2024, in the US.

Weather Conditions: The W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth generally offers a well-balanced pitch for domestic matches. Known for its good bounce and carry, it provides an advantage to seam bowlers, especially with a fresh ball. Batters will need to play cautiously in the opening overs to get settled, as the new ball tends to be tricky in both innings. Weather-wise, conditions in Perth are expected to be mostly cloudy and breezy, but there’s no risk of rain interruptions, so a full match should be on the cards.

Pitch Report: The average first innings score at the W.A.C.A. sits around 140. Last season, the Brisbane Heat Women set the highest score here with 197-5 against Perth Scorchers Women, securing a 67-run victory. Teams batting first will likely aim to post totals in the 150-160 range.

So far this WBBL season, both games at the W.A.C.A. have been comfortably won by the side batting first, suggesting both teams may prefer to set a target if they win the toss.

Team news & squads

Sydney Thunder team news

Georgia Voll was the standout in Sydney Thunder's last game, hammering a brilliant 92 off just 55 balls. Captain Phoebe Litchfield contributed a quick 49 from 31 deliveries, while Heather Knight added a swift 31 off 15 balls. These three have led the way with the bat for the Thunder this season. However, the team will be hoping for more contributions from Chamari Athapaththu and Tahlia Wilson as well.

On the bowling front, Samantha Bates has been exceptional, claiming 8 wickets in 3 innings with a stingy economy of 5.63. Shabnim Ismail, Hannah Darlington, and Chamari Athapaththu have also been effective, each picking up 4 wickets.

Sydney Thunder predicted XI: Georgia Voll, Chamari Athapaththu, Phoebe Litchfield (c), Heather Knight, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Hannah Darlington, Shabnim Ismail, Samantha Bates, Sienna Eve.

Brisbane Heat team news

For Brisbane Heat, a major concern is their dependence on two key batters—Grace Harris, who has amassed 124 runs in 4 innings at a strike rate of 133, and Laura Harris, who has tallied 101 runs in 4 innings with a strike rate of 187. While Georgia Redmayne and Jess Jonassen have shown glimpses of good form, they’ll need to add consistency. Keep an eye on Jemimah Rodrigues and Charli Knott, both of whom are capable of playing game-changing innings.

In the bowling department, Shikha Pandey and Nicola Hancock have stood out with 5 wickets each. Grace Parsons has also been impressive, claiming 4 wickets with a solid economy of 6.23.

Brisbane Heat possible XI: Georgia Redmayne (wk), Grace Harris, Jemimah Rodrigues, Jess Jonassen (c), Charli Knott, Laura Harris, Nadine de Klerk, Sianna Ginger, Shikha Pandey, Grace Parsons, Nicola Hancock.