European Championship
Frankfurt Arena
Switzerland vs Germany: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

European ChampionshipGermanySwitzerland vs GermanySwitzerland

How to watch the European Championship match between Switzerland and Germany, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Switzerland will take on Germany in their final group game of the Euro 2024 at the Frankfurt Arena on Sunday.

Germany, who won their first two matches in Group A, have already qualified for the knockout stage but they will want to end the group stage with a 100 per cent record. Switzerland are second in the group standings with four points and only need a draw here to confirm their progress.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Switzerland vs Germany kick-off time

Date:June 23, 2024
Kick-off time:3 pm EST
Venue:Frankfurt Arena

The match will be played at the Frankfurt Arena on Sunday, with kick-off at 3 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Switzerland vs Germany online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Sling TV, ViX, FOX and DirectTV Stream in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Switzerland team news

Switzerland are expected to field a similar lineup to the one that faced frustration against Scotland.

Breel Embolo is nearing full fitness after a lengthy injury layoff and could even start.

Experienced midfielder Denis Zakaria has been dealing with a thigh injury but is now expected to rejoin the matchday squad.

Switzerland possible XI: Sommer; Schar, Akanji, Rodriguez; Widmer, Xhaka, Freuler, Aebischer; Ndoye, Vargas; Embolo.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Sommer, Mvogo, Kobel
Defenders:Stergiou, Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodriguez, Zesiger, Schar
Midfielders:Zakaria, Freuler, Xhaka, Zuber, Sierro, Aebischer, Shaqiri, Jashari, Rieder
Forwards:Embolo, Okafor, Steffen, Vargas, Duah, Ndoye, Amdouni

Germany team news

Germany are unlikely to make significant changes to their winning lineup this weekend.

Both center-backs Jonathan Tah and Antonio Rudiger, as well as Stuttgart left-back Maximilian Mittelstadt and midfielder Robert Andrich, are all carrying yellow cards and that is something the head coach will keep an eye on.

Germany possible XI: Neuer; Kimmich, Tah, Rudiger, Mittelstadt; Andrich, Kroos; Musiala, Gundogan, Wirtz; Havertz.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Neuer, Ter Stegen, Baumann
Defenders:Rudiger, Raum, Tah, Kimmich, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Mittelstadt, Henrichs, Koch
Midfielders:Gross, Kroos, Musiala, Fuhrich, Wirtz, Sane, Gundogan, Andrich, Can
Forwards:Havertz, Fullkrug, Muller, Beier, Undav

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
14/10/20Germany 3 - 3 SwitzerlandNations League
07/09/20Switzerland 1 - 1 GermanyNations League
26/05/12Switzerland 5 - 3 GermanyFriendly
27/03/08Switzerland 0 - 4 GermanyFriendly

Useful links

