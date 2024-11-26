How to watch today's Sunderland vs West Brom Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Promotion hopefuls Sunderland will face West Brom for Tuesday's Championship at the Stadium of Light.
However, the hosts have gone four straight games without a win following last weekend's 1-1 draw at Millwall, while West Brom have picked up just one win in their last 10 outings. The Baggies are coming off a 2-2 draw with Norwich City last weekend.
How to watch Sunderland vs West Brom online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Championship match between Sunderland and West Brom will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial).
Sunderland vs West Brom kick-off time
The Championship match between Sunderland and West Brom will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.
It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, November 26, in the US.
Team news & squads
Sunderland team news
Jobe Bellingham is back after serving a three-game ban and should partner Dan Neil in the middle, but the Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris will remain without forwards Ahmed Abdullahi and Ian Poveda due to injury.
Besides, the likes of Jenson Seelt, Niall Huggins and Salis Abdul Samed also occupy the treatment room, while Aaron Connolly is a doubt on account of a knock.
Wilson Isidor will lead the line of attack.
West Brom team news
Albion manager Carlos Corberan will be without Kyle Bartley, Patrick McNair, Semi Ajayi and Daryl Dike through injuries, while Darnell Furlong will be suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards.
Reece Hall is in line to replace the Furlong at right-back, with Mason Holgate and Torbjorn Heggem forming a central defensive partnership, while Karlan Grant and Josh Maja continue upfront.