How to watch today's Sunderland vs West Brom Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and West Brom, as well as kick-off time and team news

Promotion hopefuls Sunderland will face West Brom for Tuesday's Championship at the Stadium of Light.

However, the hosts have gone four straight games without a win following last weekend's 1-1 draw at Millwall, while West Brom have picked up just one win in their last 10 outings. The Baggies are coming off a 2-2 draw with Norwich City last weekend.

the Championship match between Sunderland and West Brom will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, November 26, in the US.

Sunderland vs West Brom kick-off time

Championship - Championship Stadium of Light

The Championship match between Sunderland and West Brom will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 12 pm PT / 3 pm ET on Tuesday, November 26, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Sunderland team news

Jobe Bellingham is back after serving a three-game ban and should partner Dan Neil in the middle, but the Black Cats boss Regis Le Bris will remain without forwards Ahmed Abdullahi and Ian Poveda due to injury.

Besides, the likes of Jenson Seelt, Niall Huggins and Salis Abdul Samed also occupy the treatment room, while Aaron Connolly is a doubt on account of a knock.

Wilson Isidor will lead the line of attack.

West Brom team news

Albion manager Carlos Corberan will be without Kyle Bartley, Patrick McNair, Semi Ajayi and Daryl Dike through injuries, while Darnell Furlong will be suspended on account of accumulation of yellow cards.

Reece Hall is in line to replace the Furlong at right-back, with Mason Holgate and Torbjorn Heggem forming a central defensive partnership, while Karlan Grant and Josh Maja continue upfront.

