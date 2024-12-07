How to watch today's Sunderland vs Stoke City Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Championship match between Sunderland and Stoke City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Coming off defeats last time out, Sunderland and Stoke City will go head-to-head in Saturday's Championship tie at the Stadium on Light.

While the Black Cats suffered a 1-0 loss at Sheffield United to extend their winless streak to six games, Stoke are on a four-game run without a win after a 2-0 loss against Burnley.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Sunderland vs Stoke City online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Sunderland and Stoke City will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Sunderland vs Stoke City kick-off time

Championship - Championship Stadium of Light

The Championship match between Sunderland and Stoke City will be played at the Stadium of Light in Sunderland, England.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Saturday, December 7, in the US.

Team news & squads

Sunderland team news

SAFC head coach Regis Le Bris is likely to hand a start for Ali Alese to replace the suspended Chris Mepham here.

Depending on where Luke O'Nien starts in the back four, Alese will be deployed either as a centre-back or left-back, while Adil Aouchiche and Eliezer Mayenda push for a start in the final third.

Stoke City team news

The Potters boss Narcis Pelach could stick to a back three of Ben Wilmot, Ashley Phillips and skipper Ben Gibson.

Meanwhile, Andrew Moran and Lewis Koumas will eye recalls to the XI, with the lineup otherwise looking similar to the Burnley loss.

