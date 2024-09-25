What to know about how to watch the WNBA playoff matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever.

Caitlin Clark and the sixth-seeded Indiana Fever (20-20) return to Mohegan Sun Arena on Wednesday to face the third-seeded Connecticut Sun (28-12) in Game 2 of WNBA Playoffs Round 1.

The Fever will aim to extend Clark's remarkable rookie campaign for at least one more game after suffering a heavy defeat in Game 1. The Sun dominated the Fever on Sunday, cruising to a 93-69 victory in the series opener.

Indiana showed some fight early on, but Connecticut ended the first half with a crushing 12-2 run and never looked back.

Heading into the postseason, the Fever had the least playoff experience across the league, with just 19 combined games. However, with one game under their belt, Clark expressed optimism, believing they can bounce back and force a Game 3 in Indiana on Friday if they can claim victory in Game 2.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Sun vs Fever WNBA game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever will take place on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET or 4:30 pm PT, at Mohegan Sun Arena, in Uncasville, CT.

Date Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Mohegan Sun Arena Location Uncasville, CT

How to watch Connecticut Sun vs Indiana Fever online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Connecticut Sun and the Indiana Fever live on the ESPN, ESPN Deportes (Spanish-language) and Fubo TV Streaming Platform.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

Connecticut Sun Team News

In Game One, Alyssa Thomas achieved her fourth career playoff triple-double with 12 points, 13 assists, and 10 rebounds, while Marina Mabrey set a new WNBA playoff record by scoring 27 points off the bench, including an impressive 20 in the second half.

The Sun are a seasoned, playoff-savvy squad that understands what it takes to win critical elimination games. Their depth of experience—totaling 222 combined postseason games before the playoffs—was evident in Game 1 and could again be a decisive factor in this matchup.

Fifteen-year veteran DeWanna Bonner was tasked with guarding Clark and proved to be a significant disruptor throughout the game. Her ability to contain Clark in one-on-one situations was pivotal for the Sun’s defensive strategy, enabling them to avoid double teams and effectively match up with the Fever's other shooters.

While experience plays a crucial role in the Sun's edge, one of the standout factors in their success during Game 1 was Mabrey's remarkable shooting from the bench. Mabrey provides the Sun with a scoring threat capable of keeping pace with the Fever's three-point specialists.

If the Sun's defense isn't as tight as it was in the previous game, Mabrey's shooting could prove even more vital. While another 27-point explosion might be too much to anticipate, it’s reasonable to expect Mabrey to have a significant impact once again.

Sun Key Players

Alyssa Thomas : 10.6 PPG, 8.4 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 50.9 FG%

: 10.6 PPG, 8.4 REB, 7.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 50.9 FG% DeWanna Bonner: 15.1 PPG, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 29.4 3PT% (58-for-197)

Marina Mabrey: 14.4 PPG, 1.1 STL, 41.3 FG%, 37.8 3PT% (98-for-259)

Brionna Jones: 13.7 PPG, 1.2 STL, 53.9 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)

DiJonai Carrington: 12.7 PPG, 1.6 STL, 40.3 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (26-for-104)

Indiana Fever Team News

Caitlin Clark has delivered one of the most remarkable rookie seasons in WNBA history. Despite some early challenges as she adapted to the league, she managed to transform the Indiana Fever into one of the hottest teams in the WNBA's latter half. Now, she'll need to replicate that storybook run in her first-ever playoff series to keep the Fever's season alive as they face elimination on Wednesday night against the Connecticut Sun.

It's unlikely the Fever will struggle as much with their shooting in Game 2. Having shaken off any playoff nerves, the team now finds itself in a do-or-die situation. This should lead to a much sharper shooting performance from Clark, Kelsey Mitchell, and the rest of the squad. One positive from Game 1 was that Indiana managed to keep turnovers to a minimum, an area that had plagued them throughout the regular season.

Fever Key Players

Caitlin Clark : 19.2 PPG, 8.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (122-for-355)

: 19.2 PPG, 8.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 41.7 FG%, 34.4 3PT% (122-for-355) Aliyah Boston: 14.0 PPG, 8.9 REB, 1.2 BLK, 52.9 FG%, 26.9 3PT% (7-for-26)

Kelsey Mitchell : 19.2 PPG, 46.8 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (109-for-271)

: 19.2 PPG, 46.8 FG%, 40.2 3PT% (109-for-271) NaLyssa Smith: 10.6 PPG, 7.1 REB, 48.0 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (14-for-48)

Lexie Hull: 5.5 PPG, 44.1 FG%, 47.1 3PT% (33-for-70)

Head-to-Head Records

