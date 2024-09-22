How to watch today's Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will aim to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions this season when they take on Stuttgart at MHPArena in a Bundesliga encounter on Sunday.

Before defeating Club Brugge 3-0 in a mid-week Champions League game, Nuri Sahin's picked up a 4-2 victory over Heidenheim in the German top flight.

On the other hand, last year's Bundesliga runner-ups have so far gathered four of a possible nine points after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 3-1 last weekend.

How to watch Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Stuttgart vs Borussia Dortmund kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET Venue: MHPArena

The Bundesliga match between Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund will be played at MHPArena in Stuttgart, Germany.

It will kick off at 8:30 am PT / 11:30 am ET on Sunday, September 22, in the US.

Team news & squads

Stuttgart team news

The home side's head coach Sebastian Hoeness will remain without Justin Diehl, Ameen Al-Dakhil, Leonidas Stergiou and Nikolas Nartey due to their respective injuries.

Given the lack of options at the back, the back-four that featured in the 3-1 Champions League loss to Real Madrid in the mid-week could feature again.

So it will be Josha Vagnoman, Anthony Rouault, Julian Chabot and Maximilian Mittelstadt in front of goalkeeper Alexander Nubel.

Ermedin Demirovic is likely to partner Deniz Undav in attack.

Stuttgart possible XI: Nubel; Vagnoman, Rouault, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Leweling, Karazor, Stiller, Rieder; Undav, Demirovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nubel, Bredlow, Seimen, Drljaca Defenders: Hendriks, Mittelstadt, Vagnoman, Kratzig, Stenzel, Zagadou, Chabot, Rouault, Chase Midfielders: Keitel, Stiller, Millot, Fuhrich, Rieder Forwards: Demirovic, Toure, Woltemade, Leweling, Faghir, Kastanaras, Undav, Raimund

Borussia Dortmund team news

Apart from Giovanni Reyna, Sahin has a full-strength squad to pick from but is likely to make changes following the European outing on Wednesday.

Serhou Guirassy could be handed a start ahead of Donyell Malen, flanked by Karim Adeyemi and Jamie Gittens.

Felix Nmecha will be pushing for a start, but Julian Brandt is likely to keep his place in the middle.

Borussia Dortmund possible XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Anton, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Gross; Adeyemi, Brandt, Gittens; Guirassy.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kobel, Ostrzinski, Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Couto, Schlotterbeck, Anton, Bensebaini, Sule, Ryerson Midfielders: Nmecha, Brandt, Gross, Sabitzer, Can, Watjen, Gittens Forwards: Beir, Duranville, Guirassy, Adeyemi, Malen, Campbell

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Stuttgart and Borussia Dortmund across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 6, 2024 Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Stuttgart Bundesliga December 6, 2023 Stuttgart 2-0 Borussia Dortmund DFB-Pokal November 11, 2023 Stuttgart 2-1 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga April 15, 2023 Stuttgart 3-3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga October 22, 2022 Borussia Dortmund 5-0 Stuttgart Bundesliga

