How to watch today's Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings WNBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings.

The Dallas Wings and Seattle Storm get set for their second meeting in three days in Seattle on Monday night.

The Dallas Wings have been performing extremely poorly this year as they try to step up and improve as the season continues. They have struggled through injuries and an extended losing streak has the team in a battle with the Los Angeles Sparks for the wooden spoon in the Western Conference.

The Wings did pick up an upset win to end their losing streak on Thursday night in a 94-88 win over the Lynx in Minnesota but followed it up with a 97-76 away defeat against the Seattle Storm last time out.

In stark contrast, the Storm have been doing incredibly well in the early portion of the WNBA season and need to continue racking up wins as the season goes on as they are battling near the top of the Western Conference, trailing top-seeded Minnesota by just two games.

Below, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about the upcoming Wings vs Storm game, including injury report, key players and where to watch.

Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings will take place on Monday, July 1, 2024, at 10:00 pm ET or 7:00 pm PT, at Climate Pledge Arena, in Seattle, Washington, USA.

Date Monday, July 1, 2024 Time 10:00 pm ET/ 7:00 pm PT Venue Climate Pledge Arena Location Seattle, Washington

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Dallas Wings online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage WNBA matchup between the Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings live on the NBA TV television network and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Seattle Storm Team News

Seattle have been doing well and they are completely healthy. The Storm has shown a significant amount of abilities to dominate the proceedings and should be able to continue doing so as they are superior in almost every single metric when compared to the Wings, just like in Game One.

Veteran guard Jewell Loyd dominated the first meeting with 30 points, five rebounds, five assists, and a pair of steals in the game. She is averaging 19.9 points and 5.4 rebounds, while Nneka Ogwumike is putting up 17.4 points and 7.5 rebounds per game. Skylar Diggins-Smith is the third double-digit scorer and Ezi Magbegor is notching up 8.9 rebounds.

Dallas Wings Team News

The Wings are dealing with three significant players in forward Maddy Siegrist, forward Satou Sabally and guard Jaelyn Brown are all injured and expected to miss this game. Guard Arike Ogunbowale performed well in Game One as she had 24 points, five rebounds and four assists in the game.

She is averaging 23.9 points and 5 assists, while Natasha Howard is producing 15.2 points and 7.2 rebounds. Maddy Siegrist is the third double-digit scorer and Odyssey Sims is grabbing 2.5 rebounds.

Head-to-Head Records

Here's the result of the last five meetups between the Seattle Storm and the Dallas Wings in the WNBA: