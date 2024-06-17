How to watch today's North Carolina State vs Florida NCAA Baseball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

What to know about how to watch the NCAA Baseball matchup between North Carolina State and Florida.

N.C. State baseball (38-22) and Florida Gators (34-29) will face off in an elimination game in the College World Series on Monday at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, with both sides aiming to climb out of the losers bracket here.

Almost a fortnight ago, Florida were on the brink of their season ending, but they bounced back strongly to win three games over two days against Nebraska and Oklahoma State to win the Stillwater Regional.

Now, the Florida Gators face a more tricky task — win four consecutive games to advance to the College World Series championship. That task begins on Monday when Florida faces North Carolina State.

NC State are coming off a 5-4, 10-inning loss to Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, while the Gators suffered a heartbreak in Omaha last time out, dropping a 3-2 game to Texas A&M. The winner of Monday's game will face the loser of Texas A&M versus Kentucky.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NCAA baseball match, including how to watch, team news, and head-to-head results.

NC State vs Florida: Date and Start Time

The epic NCAA Baseball battle between NC State and Florida will take place on Monday, June 17, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET, at Charles Schwab Field, in Omaha, NE.

Date Monday, June 17, 2024 First Pitch Time 2:00 pm ET/ 11:00 am PT Venue Charles Schwab Field Location Omaha, NE

How to watch NC State vs Florida online - TV Channels and Live Streams

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage NCAA Baseball matchup between NC State and Florida live on ESPN TV Channel and ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

NC State vs Florida Team News & Key Performers

NC State Wolfpack

One of left-handed pitcher Dominic Fritton (3-6, 7.35 ERA) or right-hander Logan Whitaker (3-1, 6.06 ERA) will take the mound for NC State against the Gators. Fritton allowed seven runs in three innings of a loss to Georgia in his last start. Whitaker got the ball in the clinching game of the Athens Super Regional, notching the win with two runs allowed in 4⅓ innings.

N.C. State's top three hitters — 3B Alec Makarewicz (.380, 23 HR 82 RBIs), C Jacob Cozart (.308, 19 HR, 54 RBIs), 1B Garrett Pennington (.350, 18 HR, 65 RBIs) — will have to click with the bat if N.C. State are to keep their season alive.

Florida Gators

Florida will send two-way star Jac Caglianone to the mound to try to prolong their season one more game. The lefty has a 5-2 record with a 4.71 ERA this season. At the plate, Caglianone has a .414 batting average, 33 home runs and 68 RBIs. If Caglianone brings his best in both departments, the Gators will stick around Omaha.

A consensus Top 5 prospect in this year's draft, 1B Jac Caglianone is slashing .414/.536/.862 while SS Colby Shelton is slashing .253/.374/.555 and have three games in the NCAA Tournament with 3+ RBI.

Draft-eligible sophomore C Luke Heyman is hitting .247/.347/.486 and is moving up draft boards with a solid finish to this year.