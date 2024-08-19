How to watch Dallas Stars vs Florida Panthers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The Dallas Stars and the Florida Panthers are ready to start a thrilling NHL battle on November 1, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT.

Dallas has the best penalty kill percentage in the league (93.1%), which gives them an advantage against Florida's strong power play, which is ranked 8th in the league with a 24.1% success percentage.

On the other hand, Florida's power play will try to take advantage of any penalties Dallas gets. This is because the Stars' 20.7% power-play rate ranks them 15th, which could limit their scoring options in this area.

Another important reason could be face-offs. Both teams have trouble with them; Dallas wins 47.9% of draws, while Florida only wins 44.3%, which ranks them 24th and 31st across the league, respectively.

Dallas Stars vs Florida Panthers: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars will clash with the Florida Panthers in an epic NHL game on November 1, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT, at Nokia Arena, in Tampere, Finland.

Date November 1, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Nokia Arena Location Tampere, Finland

Dallas Stars vs Florida Panthers team news

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger has a 5-1-0 record, a great goals-against average (GAA) of 1.84, a save percentage of .938, and one shutout.

Casey DeSmith has a 2-1-0 record, a 1.69 goals against average, and a .936 save percentage, along with a shutout for the Panthers.

Matt Duchene has 11 points, which includes 6 goals and 5 assists.

Dallas Stars Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Sam Steel Undisclosed Day-to-Day Tyler Seguin Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Florida Panthers team news

Sergei Bobrovsky has been reliable, with a 5-2-1 record. However, his goals-against average of 2.97 and save percentage of .892 shows that he could do better.

Spencer Knight has a record of 2-1-0, and a 3.03 GAA, along with a .898 save percentage.

Sam Reinhart leads the team with 16 points, which comes from 7 goals and 9 assists.

Florida Panthers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonah Gadjovich Back injury Day-to-Day Tomas Nosek Upper body injury Out

Dallas Stars and Florida Panthers head-to-head record

The Florida Panthers have won three of their last five games against the Dallas Stars. Two of those games were close and had a lot of goals scored (4-3 and 5-4). Both teams have shown they can score a lot in head-to-head matches, so this trend points to the possibility of another tough, offense-driven game. But Dallas beat Florida easily in 2023 as well as 2022, showing that when their attack works, they can beat Florida in terms of points. Based on how well the defense has played this season, Dallas may try to use Jake Oettinger's good goaltending (1.84 GAA,.938 SV%) to stop Florida's scoring, especially Sam Reinhart, who has served as a key contributor for the Panthers. The Panthers' recent head-to-head wins suggest that they could keep putting pressure on the offense. However, Dallas's progress on special teams along with penalty kill performance could tip the balance in their favor in case they can keep Florida from having power plays.

Date Results Mar 13, 2024 Panthers 4-3 Stars Dec 07, 2023 Panthers 5-4 Stars Jan 09, 2023 Stars 5-1 Panthers Nov 18, 2022 Stars 6-4 Panthers Jan 15, 2022 Panthers 7-1 Stars

