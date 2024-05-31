How to watch today's Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL Western Conference Final Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL Western Conference Final Game 5 between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers.

The Edmonton Oilers will travel to American Airlines Center to take on the Dallas Stars in Game 5 of their best-of-seven third-round playoff series on Friday night.

The Stars strive to return to the Stanley Cup Finals for the first time since 2020, while the Oilers seek their first finals appearance since 2006. Neither franchise has won the championship during the 1990s.

A lot will ride on Game 5 at American Airlines Center on Friday. The Oilers showed amazing determination and offensive firepower on Wednesday by scoring five unanswered goals to overcome an early two-goal hole and win 5-2 over the Dallas Stars in Game 4 of the Western Conference Final, tying the series at two games each.

Surely, the team that picks up a win here to go up 3-2 in the series will have an excellent chance to get the job done in the next game.

Here, GOAL brings you all the information you need to know about this NHL match, including how to watch, team news, key results and head-to-head results.

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers: Date & Puck-Drop time

Date Friday, May 31, 2024 Time 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT Arena American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

The Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers in a highly anticipated NHL matchup on Friday, May 31, 2024, at 9:00 p.m. ET/ 6:00 p.m. PT at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas, USA.

How to watch Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers NHL Game on TV & stream live online

In the States, you can catch all the action of the thrilling NHL match between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers live on TNT. Fans without access to these channels can stream the match through the streaming service Max.

Plans for Max start at under $10 a month. Max With Ads is available for $9.99/month($99.99/year), and ad-free plans are priced at $15.99/month ($149.99/year) or $19.99/month ($199.99/year).

Dallas Stars vs. Edmonton Oilers Team News & Key Leaders

Dallas Stars

Stars defenseman Chris Tanev left Dallas' Game 4 loss against the Edmonton Oilers with a lower-body injury Wednesday night. He's uncertain for the Stars when they play the Edmonton Oilers in Game 5 on Friday.

Tanev is a vital cog in the Stars' machinery, which has plenty of depth at forward but not as much on defense. Alexander Petrovic, Nils Lundkvist, Derrick Pouliot and Lian Bichsel are all options to slot into his position.

Head coach Peter DeBoer said defenseman Jani Hakanpaa, who's been sidelined since March 16 with a lower-body injury, will not play any part in Game 5 "but you never know for the rest of the series."

Jason Robertson (six goals, 10 assists) will lead Dallas' attack here with his favorite centerman Roope Hintz back in the lineup in the past two games. Blue-liner Miro Heiskanen also has 16 points. Netminder Jake Oettinger made 24 saves for Dallas last time out, as they were outshot 29-22, in the loss. He's slated to be in the crease for this contest.

Edmonton Oilers

Edmonton started sluggishly but got their act together before cruising to a victory in Game 4 to level the series heading back to Dallas for Game 5.

The Oilers will need major production from their key players to win in this one. Captain Connor McDavid, who bagged three assists in Game 4, has performed well in the postseason. He has four goals and 24 assists in the playoffs, with a goal and ten assists on the power play.

Leon Draisaitl also got on the scoresheet last time out. He has scored ten goals and has 16 assists this year in the playoffs, enough for 25 points, while Evan Bouchard has six goals and 17 assists. Goaltender Stuart Skinner is expected to be between the pipes for the Oilers in this one. He made 20 saves on 22 shots to pick up the victory.

Head-to-Head Record

These two teams faced each other three times this season with Dallas winning two of the three matchups.