How to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Dallas Stars are scheduled to meet the Edmonton Oilers in a highly anticipated NHL battle on October 19, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT.

As of now, the Dallas Stars have a perfect 4-0-0 record. The Edmonton Oilers, on the other hand, have had a tough time finding their groove (1-3-0).

The penalty kill has been great for Dallas, ranked fourth in the league having a 92.9% success rate. Edmonton, on the other hand, is struggling in the NHL with a terrible 56.3% success rate.

Furthermore, Dallas has only converted 7.7% of its chances on the power play, which ranks them 29th. Edmonton is a little better at 11.1%, ranking them 24th.

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars and the Edmonton Oilers will battle with each other in an electrifying NHL action on October 19, 2024, at 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date October 19, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 4:00 pm ET/1:00 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

TV channel: Victory+, SN

Streaming service: ESPN+

Dallas Stars vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger has a 3-0-0 record, a 1.63 GAA, and a .948 SV%, with a shutout, making him one of the best goalies so far this season.

Cayden DeSmith has also done well, with a 1-0-0 record, a perfect 1.000 SV%, and one shutout.

Mason Marchment is helpful to Dallas' offense, scoring 2 goals and setting up 3 assists for a total of 5 points.

Dallas Stars Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Tyler Seguin Lower body injury Day-to-Day Matt Dumba Lower body injury Out

Edmonton Oilers team news

Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner has a 1-2-0 record, and a 4.42 GAA, including a .845 SV%, lacking steadiness.

Calvin Pickard has gone 0-1-0 with a 4.17 GAA and.778 SV%, giving Edmonton with goalie issues.

Connor McDavid has contributed with four assists.

Edmonton Oilers Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Roby Jarventie Undisclosed Out Evander Kane Abdomen issue Out

Dallas Stars and Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

The Edmonton Oilers have won three of the last five meetings between these two teams, which includes the most recent three. The Stars' last win was on May 28, 2024. There was no way the Stars could score more than one goal in either of the last two games, which was a big reason why Edmonton won in June 2024. The 5–3 win in late May, on the other hand, showed that Dallas can break through. Given that the Oilers have been having trouble in the net lately and that the Stars are performing well, Dallas could take advantage of Edmonton's limitations in this game. However, if the Oilers' offense, led by McDavid, can get going again, they may try to repeat their previous success.

Date Results Jun 03, 2024 Oilers 2-1 Stars Jun 01, 2024 Oilers 3-1 Stars May 30, 2024 Oilers 5-2 Stars May 28, 2024 Stars 5-3 Oilers May 26, 2024 Stars 3-1 Oilers

