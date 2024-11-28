How to watch Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Dallas Stars are ready to host the Colorado Avalanche to open a highly anticipated NHL game on November 29, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT.

Dallas ranks ninth in the league with an impressive penalty-kill rate of 82.8%. Their power play, on the other hand, is only 16.1%, which ranks them 25th and shows that they have trouble turning man-advantage chances into wins.

On the other hand, Colorado is great on the power play, with a 29% success rate that ranks them fourth in the league. However, they rank 28th with a worrying penalty kill percentage of 71.9%, revealing a weakness that Dallas could take advantage of if they can seize opportunities.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche NHL game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche: Date and puck-drop time

The Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche will clash with each other in an electrifying NHL game on November 29, 2024, at 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT, at American Airlines Center, in Dallas, Texas.

Date November 29, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 9:00 pm ET/6:00 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche on TV & stream live online

TV channel: TNT

Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Dallas Stars vs Colorado Avalanche team news

Dallas Stars team news

Jake Oettinger has an 11-4-0 record, a 2.43 goals against average, a .912 save percentage, and one shutout.

Casey DeSmith has a 2-3-0 record. He has a slightly better goals-against average (2.22), a save percentage of .914, and one shutout.

Matt Duchene has 25 points so far this season, with eleven goals and fourteen assists.

Dallas Stars Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Nils Lundkvist Lower body injury Day-to-Day

Colorado Avalanche team news

Alexandar Georgiev has had a tough time this season, with a record of 6–5–0, a high 3.49 goals against average, and an .871 save percentage. He has not recorded a shutout yet.

Justus Annunen has a better record (6-4-0), a lower goals-against average (3.23), and a higher save percentage (.872), he has not yet recorded a shutout so far this season.

Nathan MacKinnon leads the team with 35 points, which includes 7 goals and an amazing 28 assists.

Colorado Avalanche Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status Jonathan Drouin Upper body injury Day-to-Day Tucker Poolman Head Injury Out

Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche head-to-head record

The Dallas Stars and the Colorado Avalanche have encountered each other five times lately, with the Stars winning four of the five games. Dallas has regularly found ways to stop Colorado's offense. In their four wins, they have only given up seven goals, including a 5-1 win on the 14th of May 2024, and a most recent 4-2 victory on September 28th, 2024.

Colorado only had one win, which came on the 16th of May 2024, when they got five goals. This shows how strong they are when their offense works well. With Dallas being good at killing penalties and Colorado having a strong power play, the defense could make a big difference in the result.

The Avalanche will require some big moves from their key players to turn things around, but the Stars may be able to keep winning if they can repeat their strong defensive action and take advantage of Colorado's problems killing penalties.

Date Results Sep 28, 2024 Stars 4-2 Avalanche Sep 24, 2024 Stars 3-2 Avalanche May 18, 2024 Stars 2-1 Avalanche May 16, 2024 Avalanche 5-3 Stars May 14, 2024 Stars 5-1 Avalanche

